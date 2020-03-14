UPDATED with Monday Night Uncooked information: WWE has turn into the newest main U.S. sports activities league to regulate dwell occasions as corporations throughout the nation race to sluggish the unfold of coronavirus. After the skilled wrestling group moved Friday’s (March 13) SmackDown, which airs dwell on Fox, and canceled the dwell viewers, it has achieved the identical with USA Community’s Monday Night Uncooked.

The WWE mentioned right now that Monday’s episode of Uncooked will air dwell as repeatedly scheduled however like SmackDown will happen on the WWE coaching facility in Orlando, with solely important personnel in attendance. The Uncooked episode had been scheduled to happen in Pittsburgh.

There isn’t any phrase but on plans for WrestleMania on April 5 in Tampa, FL.

“We’re placing contingency plans in place within the occasion that upcoming WWE reveals are cancelled by authorities officers, civil authorities and/or native venues,” WWE mentioned Thursday. “We’re monitoring the scenario intently and as all the time we are going to take the mandatory precautions to guard the well being and wellness of our followers, performers and staff.”

WWE’s announcement follows the selections by the NBA, NHL, Main League soccer and professional tennis and golf organizations to droop their seasons, and Main League Baseball’s determination to cancel spring coaching. The NCAA males’s basketball match has additionally been canceled.