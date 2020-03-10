TELEVISION

World Premiere of Hit Her With the Skates Begins Performances March 10

March 10, 2020
Performances for the world premiere of Hit Her With the Skates begin March 10 at Chicago’s Royal George Theatre. The musical follows rock star Jacqueline Miller as she headlines her first nationwide tour. Hassle arises when she agrees to kick off the re-opening of her childhood roller rink, Windy Metropolis Skates, forcing her to take a look once more at her life rising up.

American Idol finalists, and real-life couple, Diana DeGarmo and Ace Youthful star as Jacqueline and Blake/Russ, respectively. Rounding out the strong are Chris Walker as Jack/Danny, Nik Kmiecik as Brad, Amy Toporek as Jackie, Marvin Malone II as Scotty, Norrell Moore as Rebecca, Karl Hamilton as Hank, Kelly Felthous as Meghan, and Madeline Fansler as Tonya. Adia Bell and Adam Fane are swings.

With a information and lyrics by Christine Rea, music and lyrics by Rick Briskin, Hit Her With the Skates is directed by Brenda Didier and choreographed by Christopher Chase Carter. The ingenious workforce moreover comprises music director Daniel A. Weiss and producer Mary Beidler Gearen, with casting by Bob Cline.

