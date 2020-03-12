‘Work Wife’: Angelique Cabral & Tone Bell Star, Kelly Ripa Recurs In ABC Pilot Inspired By Ripa & Ryan Seacrest

ABC has assembled the solid of Work Spouse, a single-camera comedy impressed by the real-life partnerships of longtime mates and Dwell with Kelly & Ryan co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, and David Windsor and Casey Johnson, the longtime writing-producing staff and The Actual O’Neals co-creators.

(L-R) Chris Gorham, Annapurna Sriram and Matt Shively

Angelique Cabral (Life In Items) and Tone Bell (Fam) will play the 2 central characters, with Christopher Gorham, Annapurna Sriram, Matt Shively and Maile Flanagan additionally starring and Ripa enjoying a recurring function within the pilot, from Seacrest’s Ryan Seacrest Productions, Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ Milojo Productions and ABC Studios, the place each Ryan Seacrest Prods and Milojo Prods are based mostly.

Ripa beforehand juggled her Dwell speak present and a primetime sequence when she starred on ABC’s Hope & Religion.

Written by Windsor and Johnson and directed by Todd Holland, Work Spouse tells the story of a platonic male-female staff whose skilled success, private friendship and talent to share deodorant makes their lives work. Set on the planet of actual property, Dani (Cabral) and Scott (Bell) have taken the leap to begin their very own staff. Now feeling the stress of being the boss, they must depend on the yin-yang of their dynamic greater than ever to maintain their skilled and private lives afloat.

Ripa performs Bobbi Gold Dani and Scott’s former boss and present nemesis. Bobbi is the queen of Cincinnati actual property. She’s bigger than life, takes no prisoners and lives by her motto “Go For The Gold.”

Windsor and Johnson govt produce with Holland, together with Ripa, Consuelos and Albert Bianchini for Milojo Productions and Seacrest, Nina Wass and Andrea Shay for Ryan Seacrest Productions. Michael Halpern is director of growth for Milojo. ABC Studios is the studio.

Cabral’s Dani is the co-owner of a small actual property firm in Cincinnati, Ohio together with her longtime enterprise accomplice and finest pal Scott (Bell). They’re new bosses, making it up as they go alongside and never at all times getting it proper. Dani can be a spouse and the mom of two children (10 and 6) and the breadwinner of her household. She’s good, pushed, and a little bit of a twister as she tries to steadiness all of the calls for of her busy life. Generally all of the stress may cause her to comically take it out on her adversaries, however she’s fiercely loyal and has the flexibility to make co-workers really feel like household.

Bell’s Scott is good-looking, single and charming. He’s the “enjoyable boss” to Dani’s “boss boss.” Since his private obligations are few, Scott has time to have an amazing life-style – like taking girlfriends to Mexico for the weekend and curating his workplace with the most recent design parts. Although he loves his life, beneath he longs for what Dani has – a loving relationship, children and a spot to name dwelling. So long as they aren’t messy.

Gorham performs Alex, Dani’s husband and stay-at-home dad to their two children. Alex is snug in his function of at-home dad or mum, however his extra conventional household doesn’t completely get it. Alex and Scott are shut mates – figuring out collectively, dreaming of opening a brewery collectively. Dani likes how shut the 2 males in her life are, so long as they don’t speak about her when she’s not round. Alex is typically jealous of Scott’s freedom and fabulous life however wouldn’t commerce his spouse and youngsters for the world.

Sriram performs Rebecca is a younger agent in the actual property workplace who has a win in any respect prices mentality. She’s a primary era American who feels stress from her mother and father to succeed. She’s so targeted on her profession that she has not had many life experiences or boyfriends, regardless that they maintain pursuing her. Over the course of the sequence, Rebecca goes to learn to loosen her grip ever so barely and try and have relationships with different human beings.

Shively performs Travis, Dani’s cousin and de facto head of promoting. Travis is the alternative of Rebecca. He’s pleasant and open to everybody, however isn’t positive what he needs to do together with his life. He isn’t even positive he needs to have this job, regardless that he likes the folks he works with, particularly Rebecca. He has an enormous unrequited crush on her that Pleasure tries to speak him out of. Whereas Travis is a little bit of a screw up, his power makes him a delight to have round.

Flanagan performs Pleasure, the executive assistant at Dani and Scott’s actual property workplace. Pleasure could be very candy on the surface, however has a darkish aspect lurking beneath. She’s just lately gone by means of a divorce and is restarting her life. She reads a ton of self-help books and is nice at giving out recommendation even when she will’t take it herself. Pleasure’s a valued staff member due to her enthusiasm, though generally she struggles setting and respecting boundaries.

Recognized for the function as Colleen on the CBS’ comedy sequence Life In Items, Cabral at present co-stars within the animated sequence Undone on Amazon, and recurs on Grace and Frankie on Netflix. She is repped by APA, supervisor Karen Forman, and legal professional Derek Kroeger at Myman Greenspan.

Bell’s sequence embody Fam and 9JKL on CBS in addition to American Soul on BET and the CW’s The Flash. He is repped by CAA, Black Field Administration and legal professional Robby Koch.

Gorham’s credit embody two seasons on Netflix’s dramedy Insatiable and 5 seasons of USA Community’s Covert Affairs. He’s repped by Thruline, CAA, and Goodman Genow.

Sriram ’s credit embody Bonding, Feral and Billions. She’s repped by Buchwald and Mosaic. Shively co-starred in ABC’s The Actual O’Neals, working with Windsor & Johnson and Holland. Most just lately, he did a big recurring function within the second season of USA’s The Purge.. He’s wrapping a multi-episode arc on ABC’s American Housewife. He’s repped by Gersh, RKM, and Felker Toczek. Flanagan’s credit embody recurring roles on Lab Rats and Shameless. She’s repped by BRS/Gage Expertise Company and Milgrom Administration. Ripa is repped by CAA and Untitled Leisure.