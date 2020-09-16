‘Woman’: What we know about Sarp so far (which is not that much either)

We knew a thing or two about Bahar when we started Woman on Antenna 3. One was that she had been married to the best husband in human history, a certain Sarp who was more romantic than Valentine’s Day, and another was that he had passed away, leaving her alone with two children and no savings in the bank.

Since Antena 3 premiered the series, however, this information has been supplemented little by little. It is essential to recap on what we know about Sarp, if he is alive and why Bahar thinks he is dead.





What did we know about him?













Sarp was the ideal husband. (Atresplayer)



We knew from Sarp that he was the best husband on the planet. He was a humble man but with bad financial instincts. He was willing to do anything to make Bahar happy, including seeking a relationship with his in-laws behind his wife’s back. What Bahar still doesn’t know is that Sirin fell in love with him to the point of becoming obsessed, harassing him and causing him to be thrown overboard in the Bosphorus Strait.

Since his feelings were not reciprocated (and Sirin is bad to rage), Bahar’s sister chose to shout that he was a stalker in the middle of the journey, causing men to come to his rescue, shaking him and he ended up losing his stability and falling into the sea.

Sirin (Seray Kaya), responsible for Sarp’s first death. (Atresplayer)







What does Bahar think he knows?













She thinks her (in theory) late husband was actually a fake after discovering messages on his cell phone for another woman. What she doesn’t know is that those messages are a lie. Sirin had Sarp’s cell phone after the incident, and since she’s crazy, she was texting him to get her hopes up. But, of course, Enver is unable to explain that Sirin is a sickly psychopath, to admit that he seized her cell phone to avoid hurting her more and consequently Bahar lived tortured by Sirin’s calls.

Since those messages that Sirin sent from Sarp’s cell phone were sent after the accident, Bahar believes that her husband is alive for the wrong reasons.





But is Sarp alive?





What’s going on with Sarp? (Picasa)



Yes, it seems so. As the tradition of any good soap opera dictates, a character cannot be considered dead Unless his lifeless body has been seen, his temperature taken, his pulse taken, his death confirmed before our eyes and he has been seen buried. And, of course, if we had seen Sarp fall overboard, it was impossible that he did not return from the dead.









We found out he was alive from a scene in a fancy house. At first we could believe it was a flashback, that before he was with Bahar he had had another girlfriend or something like that. But no, he’s in a mansion with a pool with an attractive woman while Bahar is penniless and dying elsewhere in Istanbul.





De Sarp to Alp





One of the surprises in this new life is that Sarp responds to another name: Alp. This new identity allows us to think that he had problems in his previous life or that for unknown reasons he thought it was better to start from scratch with another name.





Who is the new woman?





Ahu Yağtu is Piril, Sarp’s second wife. (Atresplayer)



It’s called Piril. For now, we know that she is the daughter of an important businessman and, while Bahar believed he was a widow, they have been living together in the United States. Piril did not want to return, knowing that it was a huge risk to return to the city where Bahar is, but Alp had a feeling: she had to be in Istanbul yes or yes even if this meant losing her new and wealthy anonymity.









In addition, Alp and Piril have two children who just turned one year old.





Why is Sarp / Alp not contacting Bahar?





At first, you might think Sarp had made a clean slate since he changed to Alp. Over time we have discovered, however, that he believes that Bahar, Nisan and Doruk are dead.: We have seen him visiting their graves. What have they told you? Who will have installed those tombstones in the cemetery? How important is Sarp?

At the twins’ birthday party, it was clearly seen that Sarp is traumatized by the family he lost along the way. What would you do if you knew that Bahar was indeed alive?

Caner Cindoruk es Sarp / Alp. (Atresplayer)







Who is your new family?





We do not know it yet. What is clear is that they are an important family, that they are rich and that they have businesses in the United States. They are also involved in Sarp’s cocoa. Mind you, neither Piril nor her father knew that Bahar was currently alive, as we discovered in Tuesday’s episode.









“Do you know how hard I have fought to make this marriage go forward? I have had to fight much more than a normal marriage and, when I finally think I have everything under control, you come and spoil everything, ”Piril said to his father. Whoever thought that Hikmet was the only mobster in Istanbul was wrong. And there should be no marriage more settled in lies than that of Alpil.

Piril did not know that Bahar was alive. (Atresplayer)







And what happened to Sarp’s mother?





Bahar was warned: her mother-in-law is a bad person and she had better keep her distance. But this woman, named Julide, could be the key to everything: he makes Sarp’s new family uncomfortable by seeing Bahar with their children. Piril’s father seems very upset with this information: he does not understand that Bahar is still alive, nor does he tolerate that Julide can speak more than necessary.

At the end of the episode, for the record, we got a surprise. After a fit of rage from Piril, who asked his father where Julide was, who shouted that his mother-in-law was a “lunatic” and that he would blackmail them to get more money from them (that is, they have already bribed his previously),. we discovered that Julide was installed in the house of Piril’s father.









Julide has made an appearance. (Atresplayer)



Were they involved in Bahar’s supposed death? What is supposed to have happened to Sarp’s first wife according to your version of events? Or perhaps they are also not related to Bahar’s death and live almost as blindly as the most wretched woman on the Bosphorus? We have 19 episodes out of 81, so anything is possible.







Were Piril and his father involved in Bahar’s supposed death?



