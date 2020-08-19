‘Woman’: the Turkish series of Antena 3 continues to break audience records before its end

It was the great bet of Antena 3 and it is working out perfectly. Woman, the first Turkish series broadcast in prime time in Spain continues to break audience records with Tuesday’s episode. In fact, of its nine broadcasts on Antena 3, it has been the leader of the night eight times, helping the network to become the most watched of the day.

Antena 3 was yesterday the leading television with a 13% share on the day and conquered the Desktop (14.6%), Prime Time (13.2%) and Late Night (16.1%) slots. It achieved the most viewed broadcasts and news programs, both in the afternoon and at night with Antena 3 Deportes 1, which equaled its maximum (19%), Antena 3 Noticias 1 (18.9%) and Antena 3 Noticias 2 (16.3 %). At night, ‘Mujer’ breaks a record and signs a new leadership by reaching 15% and close to 1.5 million followers, while, in the afternoon, ‘Pasapalabra’ becomes the most watched non-informative broadcast of the day with new leadership in its fringe.

Record night

In Prime Time, Antena 3 again took the lead thanks to the record of ‘Mujer’, which repeats as leader on Tuesday night with a 15% screen share and close to 1.5 million viewers, reaching 3 , 7 million contacts. The Antena 3 series was almost +7 points ahead of its competitor in coincidence and also led in Target Comercial (11.6%), among viewers over 55, as well as in most areas: Andalusia (15, 2%), Basque Country (12%), Galicia (15.7%), Madrid (19.1%), Valencia (15.8%) Castilla-La Mancha (20.7%), Canary Islands (16.3 %), Aragon (17.5%), Asturias (11%), Balearic Islands (10.3%), Murcia (18.9%) and Castilla y León (16.9%).

When will it end?

If you are a follower of the series, you are surely wondering how many chapters the series has and how much is left to finish. Antena 3 broadcasts the tenth episode on Tuesday, August 11. The first season of the series –it has 3–, consists of 32 episodes, so we have not even reached the middle of the season.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.