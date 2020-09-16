‘Woman’: How many episodes does Antena 3 plan to broadcast this week?

Woman is the series of experiments. Its television tour is anything but normal and last week Atresmedia surprised the audience by programming this Turkish passion for three consecutive nights on Antena 3’s primetime, from Monday to Wednesday. But what happens this week? How many new episodes are you scheduled to premiere?

Mujer is scheduled to air new episodes only on Monday and Tuesday, allowing Bahar to return to normal since in the summer they opted for the channel to offer a double weekly ration. On tonight’s episode, which will air at 10:45 p.m., viewers will find Mother Courage returning to her old apartment with her children Nisan and Doruk and a new tenant: her stepfather Enver.









Enver, the best grandfather in the world, moves with Bahar to the old apartment. (Picasa / Picasa)



They move because they are fed up with Sirin’s lies and Hatice’s ability to forgive her youngest daughter. Arif may be concerned about Bahar’s health, but he can’t help but feel happy about his return to the neighborhood. Yeliz and Ceyda will help you rearrange the apartment. Hatice, on the other hand, will discover another truth about Sirin by a simple coincidence. Will the way you see it change? Alp, on the other hand, will be confused by the new information it has.

Episode 18 of Woman premieres after successfully overcoming last week’s challenge with the triplet that was scored against him primetime of Telecinco. On Monday it scored 1,656,000 viewers (15.6%) and endured Isabel Pantoja’s onslaught in Idol Kids, which had 2,101,000 viewers (17.9%).







Antena 3 does not plan to repeat the triplet of last week, which received great audience data





On Tuesday he directly marked his best data to date with 1,836,000 (18.9%), comfortably beating the premiere of La La Land in Telecinco with 1,408,000 (11.1%). And on Wednesday? Well, it made its second best figure with 1,820,000 (17.8%), spoiling the premiere of

Mothers in the competition, the medical series with Belén Rueda, who had to settle for 1,388,000 and an 11.2% share.









These data confirm two things. One is that Jose Antonio Antón, Deputy Director of Atresmedia content, was right in August when he predicted in La Vanguardia that Antena 3 were sure that “The audience will continue to grow, because it is a very powerful story that also gains in drama and interest as it progresses”.

Sirin, always plotting new misdeeds. (Picasa)



The other thing that proves is that the public, in addition, is willing to trace Bahar’s steps through the Antena 3 grid if it is convenient. It was broadcast on a different night, facing a novelty with heavyweights, on a third consecutive day and the audience did not regret the overexploitation of Mujer, but offered the best audiences so far.

The public, in addition, did not have to feel cheated with the triple emission that was sold as a special event (although possibly it was an improvisation to weigh down Mediaset’s plans). In the episodes of Woman some important events occurred: Sirin pretended to have been attacked to further pressure her mother to kick Bahar out, Enver found out the truth, Hatice told her daughter she had to leave the house, Arif’s mother died and finally Bahar decided to leave her home. her mother with her children and Enver, who supports her against the psychopath Sirin.









All this without taking into account that in parallel the audience has discovered that, indeed, Sarp seems to be alive. Of course, he goes by the name of Alp and lives with a very attractive woman in a luxurious house.

What’s going on with Sarp? (Picasa)











