‘Woman’: Confessions of a spectator who suffers with the unfortunate Bahar

He had escaped the Turkish fever for a matter of time. In the life of a seriéfilo you have to make decisions because the day does not have infinite hours, so I looked at the information with curiosity but distance, assuming that the viewers of Dead to me and Lovecraft Territory they were not the same as those of Fatmagül (prejudices on my part, of course). But for work reasons I had to write a text about Woman, the phenomenon that has worked wonderfully on Antena 3’s primetime this summer, and I must admit one thing. I have hallucinated. Much.

Watching Woman is like falling into a quagmire of melodrama, manners and excess from which it is difficult to get out once you understand the basic elements. The key is that nothing happens and at the same time anything can happen. And if anyone values ​​their time, don’t even dare take a look at it. If the story of improvement of Bahar is vitiated, goodbye to the rest of series and hobbies. (And, if someone wants a report to understand the keys to Turkish fiction, read this text by Jordi Joan Baños).









Who doesn’t want to support Bahar, the most unfortunate woman on the Bosphorus and also the best person on the Strait?

The first episodes last 90 minutes each but there comes a point where they can last up to 140 minutes. What would Alaska say, “meanwhile (I see Woman), I watch life go by.” As it is not a difficult series to follow either, it is not difficult for me to imagine the million and a half viewers watching Bahar’s miseries while they crochet, read the newspaper, write WhatsApp (with other followers of miseries), iron their clothes, tend the clothes, they prepare a cubata or whatever (and without even having to wait for the commercial breaks).

The story of Woman Its the Bahar, the most unfortunate woman on the Bosphorus. She has a job as a clothes ironer and she has another as a waitress, in all of them she has bosses who are imbeciles and, despite all this effort, she has problems supporting her two children. She has no husband because Sarp, who was perfect and romantic and a piece of bread, fell over the side of a ship and was never found again.







Shameless plots

A goofy melody indicates a plot as light as a child who can’t poop; a dramatic one indicates a possible double suicide













Economic difficulties lead Bahar to move to a ladder as humble as it is conflictive: the pimp of his prostitute neighbor is not a charm and, in fact, the threat of death. They also lead her to regain contact with her mother, who abandoned her, who was a child and who has less maternal instinct than one of those hamsters that eats their young. But the villain is Sirin, her stepsister, who can’t stand not being an only child. She’s so bad that you don’t even understand why she doesn’t jump on Bahar like a mad dog, ripped her neck off and let her bleed to the floor (well, I haven’t finished the series, so I’m not ruling it out just yet).

The key to Woman it’s in the music. You know that if the melody is silly it will accompany the most harmless scenes. This means discovering the past in syrup of Bahar and Sarp or the most optimistic plots with the children, who do not have for new shoes. It may be that during those minutes, for example, you have to deal with a child who cannot poop. And when he finally lets go of the turf, Bahar’s family greets him in the hall with applause and we are all happy and that boy stops touching his belly because it no longer hurts.









Sirin is so bad that even her wig is bad.

Instead, there are other moments with ultra-dramatic music. This means that you are watching scenes that are serious, of those that allow the plot to advance (a little), of which it will make the characters react in slow motion, shocked, dismayed, trying to make the expression on your face scandal too, while you invest emotions in them but you still don’t know whether to be surprised or laugh at the new departure of the scriptwriters.

So that we understand how crazy a Woman can be, one of these scenes can be (attention, spoilers!) that the stepsister dies of jealousy and decides to destroy the house, cut her veins with a glass and that the mother, when he arrives and finds the inert body there, he grabs a knife and sticks it in his own stomach, eaten up by the remorse of having spoken with his other daughter (the good one, the holy one, the one who does not break dishes).









Sarp was so fantastic it’s hard to believe such men existed. It gives even a little bit of anger.

I can say that Woman be good? No I can not. The episodes make you think that it is produced with a Jurassic mentality and has its consequences in the rhythm, the content and the forms. It is full of ridiculous dialogue (I repeat: there is a plot about an extra with a phrase that cannot poop), you imagine the actors running from one location to the other because they need to shoot more footage than in Big Brother and the rhythm of the plots suffers. You can take twenty hours into the series and they are still presenting some secondary ones, you still feel like you are in the initial phase of the story.

This does not mean that you can understand your success. In the end,

Woman vindicate fiction as a unique event (those three hours with the ads that commit you the whole night) with a tone where there is a little bit of everything. When you see Bahar suffer in all its aspects, he becomes part of your family. Since creator Hande Altaylı isn’t afraid to make a fool of herself by accentuating any of the emotions, she has a comforting element to her. She is shameless when it comes to feelings, and consequently close.









Arif (Feyyaz Duman), the hunk who is falling in love little by little.

It is not a product so far removed from the Korean series that I see. In common they have relationships that evolve slowly, conflicts that are rarely dealt with directly (or, at the very least, mysteries are always half solved) and values ​​(in our eyes) much more conservative. These values, in fact, help position yourself as a spectator: it is very easy to want to fight for Bahar, her battle for survival in a macho society, the courtship to which she is subjected by men, the dignity that she must not lose despite the circumstances. It’s like watching a Disney classic.

In fact, it is written in thick line but Woman

It shows that it breaks with the prejudices of the Turkish society with plots about the prostitute with a heart of gold (who thought they could not shoot) or a doctor who has problems coping with her family situation: she does not want to sacrifice her professional career and does not want to make cookies for her son for the simple fact of being the married woman. Their dilemma may be awkward at first, but when their arguments are made, their attitude can be much better understood.









Grandpa is wonderful. Grandma … has a hamster maternal instinct with Bahar.

And that shameless way of writing and showing the plots turns Woman into a guilty pleasure. You know what you are going to find, you know that you will not have to make an effort to follow the plots and that creative and television order provides a certain peace. It has the hypnosis power of a working washing machine, as inexplicable as it is undoubted, with the advantage that here you have a heroine whom you want to see succeed.

If we take into account that there are 81 episodes of two hours, the ending is better worth it. If not, I hit a Sirin and wreck the whole house in a psycho tantrum. And along the way I will be debating with that strange feeling of watching a series that tries to overcome the limitations and censorship of Turkish fiction but that also transmits patriarchal values ​​and that pretends that homosexuality does not exist (at the same time that it distorts its own Turkish reality).







If the ending isn’t worth it, I hit Sirin and wreck the whole house in a psycho tantrum



