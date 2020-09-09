‘Woman’ breaks its audience record with the dramatic nude of Bahar

It is possible that not even Antena 3 expected the audience data it obtained Woman this Tuesday night. Or maybe yes. Network sources were convinced that, if they left the Turkish series in primetime, its audience would only grow unlike most fictions that are broadcast today. They were not without reason. Yesterday’s episode garnered 1,836,000 viewers and an 18.9% audience share with one of the most talked about scenes to date: Bahar’s dramatic nude.

These figures are not only good news because it defeated Telecinco with the broadcast of the musical La La Land, which was satisfied with 1,437,000 viewers and an 11% share, but because beat his own audience record. If anyone thought Woman would sink entering the fall season, where consumption rises and also the entertainment bets of the channels, has shown that it can with everything. Like Bahar.















In front of ‘La La Land’ it obtained 1,836,000 viewers and an 18.9% share, its best figure to date





The episode also rewarded the audience with one of the most dramatic moments of the series written by Hande Altaylı and based on a Japanese series by Yuji Sakamoto. Bahar (Özge Özpirinçci) had moved into her mother’s house out of necessity: she has a possibly fatal illness and cannot live alone with her children. But his sister Sirin (Seray Kaya), as psychopathic as she was jealous, tried to make Hatice (Bennu Yıldırımlar), her mother, doubt Bahar’s intentions.

Hatice, who always allows himself to be manipulated by Sirin, ended up positioning himself and expelling Bahar from his house. He believed that Bahar’s alleged illness was not such a big deal, that it was a plan to ruin their lives (nothing could be further from the truth). And the protagonist, tired of receiving scorn from her own mother, took off her shirt so that I could see the bruises on her body: “I want you to remember me like this, not to forget in your whole life how you have abandoned your own daughter”.

Bahar’s health has been complicated.

(atresmedia)



This episode of Mujer is part of a special Atresmedia programming. Supposedly we are facing a week of revelations and for this reason this Wednesday we have a third portion of the series in primetime. However, there is also another reason: tonight opens Mothers in Telecinco and it’s time to sink this bet of the competition with content with which it bears similarities for being dramatic and having more feminine profiles.









Antena 3 also has an ace up its sleeve: has hinted actively and passively that Wednesday’s episode includes Sarp (Caner Cindoruk), Bahar’s late husband, who died when he fell over the side of a ship (because of Sirin) and whose body was never recovered. He has been seen leading a life of luxury and it is necessary for Bahar to discover this new reality of the husband who he believed to be dead and to understand why he is not with his wife. What happened?

Since it was released in July, Mujer has only given Atresmedia joy. It had to be broadcast in the primetime of Antena 3 only during two weeks and later to happen to channel Nova. The good audience data in summer meant that it not only stayed in its time slot but also broadcast two nights a week, on Mondays and Tuesdays.

From moving around 1.2 million viewers at its start, it is currently exceeding one and a half million with each broadcast. And, if on Monday he obtained 1.6 million despite facing Idol Kids with Isabel Pantoja, this Tuesday he has directly exceeded the barrier of 1.8 million. With the increase in television consumption, the audience for Bahar, the most unfortunate woman on the Bosphorus, has also increased. What will happen tonight with Belén Rueda as a rival to beat?















What will happen tonight that Bahar faces ‘Mothers’, Belén Rueda’s series for Telecinco?











