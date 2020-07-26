‘Without return’, by Miguel Cohan, in ‘Spanish version’

A young ciclist boy dies by a car hit. The culprit fled without a trace. But the victim’s father, with the support of the media, demands that the person found be found and that justice be done. A series of fortuitous events and magistrates contaminated by public opinion will make an innocent man sit on the bench of the accused.

Miguel Cohan’s good debut

No return was the movie that Miguel Cohan He debuted as a director on the big screen, a feature debut that he also wrote, along with his sister Ana Cohan. Both would return to work together, as screenwriters, in the following two works that Miguel brought to the big screen: Betibú (2014) and The same blood (2019). This Spanish-Argentine co-production won the Golden Spike for Best Feature Film -ex-aequo with the French film Certified copy (2010) – at the Seminci Festival, where he also won the Best New Director and the FIPRESCI awards – awarded by the jury of international critics.

The great protagonist of No return was Leonardo Sbaraglia, which thanks to this film returned to share cast with Federico Luppi, after working together on the miniseries Impostores (2009). They would later coincide in two more casts, again with Sbaraglia in the lead role: At the end of the tunnel (2016) and Black snow (2017).

Esp.-Arg., 2010. Thriller. 104 mins Dir .: Miguel Cohan. Int .: Leonardo Sbaraglia, Federico Luppi, Martín Slipak.

