‘Without love’, by Andrey Zvyagintsev, in ‘El cine de La 2’

Boris (Aleksey rozin) and Zhenya (Maryana spivak), a couple who are now in the process of divorce, have rebuilt their lives with new partners. His son Aliosha (Matvey novikov), disappears after seeing one of his parents’ many fights. That’s when the two will have to join forces to find the young man.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Another work of art by Zvyagintsev

After marveling at The return (2003), Exile (2007) or Leviathan (2014), Andrey Zvyagintsev He succeeded again with what, to date, is the last story he has brought to the big screen. Loveless it was a great international critical success. Won the Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival and, among many other accolades, it was nominated for an Oscar, Golden Globe and BAFTA in the category of Best Foreign Language Film. Where she did manage to rise as champion, like Best foreign film, it was at the César Awards from France.

Among the main cast members of Loveless, the only one who had previously worked under the orders of Andrey Zvyagintsev was Aleksey rozin. Director and actor met six years earlier in Elena (2011), starring Nadezhda Markina, which was awarded at the Seville Festival as Best Actress for the role she played. In addition, the work of the very young must be highlighted in the cast of the film that is broadcast today on television. Matvey novikov, who played her first and only film role.

Nelyubov. Rus., 2017. Drama. 128 min. Dir .: Andrey Zvyagintsev. Int .: Maryana Spivak, Aleksey Rozin, Matvey Novikov, Marina Vasilyeva, Andris Keishs, Alexey Fateev, Natalya Potapova, Anna Gulyarenko.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io