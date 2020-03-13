Will WGA Negotiations For New Film & TV Contract Go Forward During Pandemic?

The WGA and administration’s AMPTP are set to start negotiations for a brand new movie and TV contract per week from Monday, but it surely’s unclear whether or not these talks will go on as scheduled amid the rising coronavirus pandemic.

In his newest message to the guild’s members, WGA West govt director David Younger stated that “We’ll contact you when there may be an replace concerning our discussions with the AMPTP about MBA negotiations.” From that, it’s unclear if he’s leaving the door open to suspending the negotiations till after the worldwide pandemic abates. The WGA and the AMPTP each declined remark.

The businesses largely make their offers with Hollywood’s unions based mostly on their forecasts of projected earnings over the three-year spans of guild contracts. However any forecasts that they had – at the same time as not too long ago as March 5, when the AMPTP reached a three-year cope with the DGA – at the moment are out the window.

The studios, which earlier than the COVID-19 outbreak had been racking up document earnings, now stand to lose billions. Their shares are plummeting, film openings are being pushed again, productions are being halted, and a wave of movie show closings may very well be coming simply as they’ve already come for all different mass gatherings together with Broadway, concert events, movie festivals, and each main sporting occasion.

The WGA closed its personal Writers Guild Theater earlier this week to all screenings, because the DGA has finished with its theaters in Los Angeles and New York.

With a rising variety of TV exhibits halting manufacturing to stop the unfold of the coronavirus, the WGA West says it’s been fielding inquiries from writers about their rights and obligations in the course of the outbreak. “Legally, all employers have an obligation to supply a secure and wholesome office,” Younger advised his members. “We’ve been involved with the key studios and anticipate that we’ll proceed to be up to date regarding firm insurance policies carried out in response to those well being issues. Whereas the Guild isn’t your employer, consistent with public well being suggestions, if you happen to can work remotely we advocate that you just do. If you’re a supervisor, contact your studio for steering.

“For its half, the Guild stands able to advise and signify writers who’ve questions on office security, or about contractual or employment rights in these extraordinary circumstances. Guild legal professionals, enterprise representatives and different employees can be found to assist present recommendation and advocacy for you, if crucial.”

On Wednesday, the WGA stated all non-essential guild conferences had been canceled till additional discover. “We could determine to ask WGAW workers to work remotely within the close to future,” Younger wrote. “Nonetheless, employees will proceed to hold out all important capabilities for members. The Guild telephone and e-mail methods will proceed to function, but when it takes somebody a bit longer than ordinary to get again to you or full a process, please perceive we are attempting to stability our important union work with severe public well being issues.”