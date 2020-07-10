Will there be a sequel to ‘365’, the erotic and battered Netflix movie?

Erotic movie 365 is being a phenomenon on Netflix. It is day and day also on the list of the most viewed in Spain and Michele Morrone, the protagonist, already accumulates more than seven million followers on Instagram. It is a bombshell. But is it a phenomenon that we will forget next month? It seems not because As reported by the actor himself, a sequel is already underway.

The release date is not known and there is not even a filming date but Morrone has warned that the sequel will be a reality. It should come as no surprise to anyone. While the movie available on Netflix seems to give a final closure, it is actually part of an erotic trilogy written by Blanka Lipińska published between 2018 and 2019 and which has a total of three installments.













365 is a movie that turns Fifty Shades of Grey in a saga about healthy and feminist sexual and sentimental relationships. It has 0% positive reviews on the Rotten Tomatoes portal, to understand that this is not an isolated perception. The reason? It is a film that glamuriza kidnapping and rape, showing the love story between a sordid gangster and the girl he kidnaps for 365 days to make you fall in love with it.

In theory this project was not from Netflix. It was a film directed by Barbara Białowąs and Tomasz Mandes that was released in theaters in Poland after being shot between Warsaw and the Italian town of San Remo. But on the content platform they must have thought that it would be a good substitute for the readers and viewers of Fifty Shades of Gray, since it had a high erotic charge, and they bought the project for international distribution.











Of course, its presence in the Netflix catalog sparks controversy. Singer Duffy, who revealed in February that she had been the victim of kidnapping and rape, has charged heavily against 365: “I encourage the millions of people who have enjoyed the film to be aware of the reality of kidnapping and trafficking, of the use of force and exploitation., of an experience that is completely opposite to the glamorous fantasy that is reflected ”.

The problem is not necessarily what counts but the way in which it counts. In this they also emphasized DeVermut influencers on their social networks with a very clear post on why it is not simply controversial but it is about a harmful movie.









