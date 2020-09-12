Will Smith wants to help ‘Seven Souls’

It all starts with a list of seven names. The one thing they all have in common is that each of them have reached a point in their lives where they desperately need help, financial, spiritual, or medical and have unknowingly been handpicked by Ben Thomas (Will Smith) to be part of your redemption plan. But it’s Emily Posa (Rosario Dawson) who throws all his plans to the ground, and does what Ben thought impossible: he approaches him and turns his vision of the world and what is possible upside down.

Will Smith repeats with Muccino and Dawson

Just two years after making the leap into the American film industry, very successfully, with Looking for happiness (2006), Gabriele muccino added his second project in American lands with Seven souls. In this feature film, the Italian director met again with Will Smith, who in addition to starring in this film served as its producer, as he also did in Looking for happiness.

It was a reunion movie for Will Smith, because in addition to returning to work under Muccino, he also coincided for the second time, in the same cast, with Rosario Dawson, years after doing it in MIIB: Men in Black II (Men in Black 2) (2002). In addition, among the cast members, the presence of Woody harrelson, a three-time Oscar nominee for his roles in Three advertisements on the outskirts (2017), The Messenger (2009) and The Larry Flynt scandal (nineteen ninety six).

Seven pounds. USA, 2008. Drama. 118 min. Dir .: Gabriele Muccino. Int .: Will Smith, Rosario Dawson, Woody Harrelson, Barry Pepper, Elpidia Carrillo, Connor Cruise, Michael Ealy, Robinne Lee, Joe Nunez, Ivo Nandi.

