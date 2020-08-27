Will Smith, survivor of a global pandemic in ‘I am a legend’

A deadly pandemic has wiped out 98 percent of Earth’s population, turning the few survivors into a new breed of hyperviolent vampires. Robert Neville (Will Smith), a brilliant epidemic scientist who was inexplicably immune to the virus attack, is the last man alive in New York City. For three years, Neville, still hoping to find other survivors like him, has fought tirelessly to find a cure that will reverse the effects of the plague and avoid falling into the jaws of mutants, attentive to their every one of them. movements.

Will Smith monopolizes the action

I’m legend is based on the novel of the same title published in 1954 by Richard Matheson, a book that previously made it to the movies on two occasions: The last man … alive (1971) and The last man on earth (1964). On this occasion, the film that is broadcast today on television was in charge of taking it to the big screen Francis Lawrence, who would later assume the responsibility of directing the last three films that completed the saga of The Hunger Games.

The great protagonist of I’m legend it is Will Smith, who carries the weight of a feature film that was nominated for the Best Stuntmen award by the Screen Actors Guild. Among the cast members, the presence of Willow Smith, Will’s youngest daughter, who made her acting debut with a small role in this film when she was just six years old.

I am legend. USA, 2007. 100 min. Science fiction. Dir .: Francis Lawrence. Int .: Will Smith, Alice Braga, Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Paradox Pollack, Charlie Tahan, Darrell Foster, Emma Thompson, Courtney Munch, Willow Smith.

