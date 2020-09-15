Will Smith rents the ‘Prince of Bel-Air’ mansion for $ 30

The iconic mansion from the ’90s series will be open to the public for a limited time. On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of The prince of Bel Air, Will Smith has given great news: the owners of the property and Airbnb have reached an agreement so that fans of the series can sleep there for only $ 30 (about 25 euros), a dollar for each year that the fiction fulfills.

The mansion in question, located in Los Angeles (United States), will be available to the public for five days in October (2, 5, 8, 11 and 14). The requirements to live like “a prince in Bel-Air” are as follows: the lucky ones can only pass one night for two people at the same time, who live in Los Angeles and are already part of a nucleus of coexistence to comply with the social distancing rules imposed by the coronavirus.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Despite being a bargain, someone could be disappointed to discover that the only thing that was seen in the series was the facade of the mansion, since the interior were sets created for fiction. Even so, the house has been decorated with original objects and if you want to get fully into the spirit of The Fresh Prince of Bel-AirAs the series was called in its original version, you can dress up in Will’s (Smith) closet’s clothes, lie by the pool or sleep in his room decorated for the occasion with graffiti. Do you want to gossip what it’s like inside? Here you can take a walk …

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Reunion on HBO Max

The experience The prince of Bel Air It is not the only surprise that fans of the series will enjoy. Also, Will Smith, Tatyana Ali (Ashley), Karyn Parsons (Hillary), Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey Butler), Daphne Reid (second aunt Vivian after Janet Hubert), Alfonso Ribeiro (cousin Carlton) and DJ Jazzy Jeff (Jazz) are filming a special for HBO Max that will air in late November, coinciding with Thanksgiving.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

If you have had a nostalgic attack after seeing the image, you can remember its best chapters in the reruns that Neox broadcasts every weekend and on Netflix, a platform that has its six seasons available.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io