Will Smith receives the green light for his dramatic reboot of ‘The Prince of Bel-Air’

In August it came to light that Will Smith was trying to sell a dramatic reboot of The Prince of Bel-Air. He had been interested in the vision that a fan had on the concept of the series, that of the poor boy who moves to a rich neighborhood, and considered that it had the potential to become a new series. Now what was only a project in development has received the green light: the Peacock content platform will produce a minimum of two seasons.

It was hoped that the new series, which will reduce its title to Bel-Air, would find a buyer. In the content war, with platforms fighting for subscribers and notoriety, the appeal of the project could not be overlooked with Will Smith as producer and based on such a well-known brand, not only for the nostalgia effect but because the platforms have popularized it among new generations. Smith, in fact, has announced the purchase via YouTube.

















But this Bel-Air will be anything but comical. It is based on the viral video created by Morgan Cooper, a lover of the series who imagined what it would be like The prince of Bel Air

if everything was not treated with laughter in the studio but the seriousness that the plot requires. It will be the story of Will, a boy from the roughest streets of Philadelphia who must adapt to the rules of the mansions of Bel-Air with a family that can give him a better life.

The good news is that Morgan Cooper, author of the video, will work as a screenwriter and director on the series. Chris Collins, a television veteran, will serve as showrunner after working on series like The Wire, Sons of anarchy and The man in the high castle. This is the trailer that inspired the project:

















It will be broadcast on Peacock, the NBCUniversal platform that currently only has a presence in the United States and which is specializing in taking advantage of nostalgia. It is the platform that prepares sequels of Saved by the Bell and

Punky brewster

(which he does not intend to turn into drama series) and has reboots in progress of

Battlestar galactica

and Queer as Folk.

This news comes after HBO Max announced that it was preparing a special 30th anniversary of The prince of Bel Air

, a reunion of the main cast that will serve to promote the episodes of the series in its catalog, of whom they currently have the rights. Will Smith will have some good news to share with his old teammates when they come together this Thursday to shoot the special scheduled for Thanksgiving.







