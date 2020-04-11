Will Marvel Fan Get Further Seasons Of “The Punisher” Or Its Just An End To The Series???

The Punisher collection had a halt to its outing after the top of its second season. Many have been speaking about Netflix’s plans to take the showdown. How a lot of it’s true?

The Punisher is a Netflix collection based mostly on the Marvel comics of the identical title. The American net collection set within the Marvel Universe additionally is available in as a derivative to the Daredevil collection. Punisher first got here out on November 17, 2017. A whole lot of collection have been popping out based mostly on comedian characters. And each DC and Marvel had sufficient of their characters within the miniscreen and had a contest there. The Punisher was only one such collection, which added to that aggressive setting.

Critically, the collection didn’t do a lot nicely. It barely managed a 67% from Rotten Tomatoes, however the collection did fairly nicely with the followers. The Marvel followers have been on the lookout for increasingly more content material aside from the flicks. And, these collection gave them a proper selection. So a renewal was introduced out in January 2019. This season too, confronted a crucial backlash and went additional low to handle a 60% ranking.

Cancellation

This dip within the scores and the autumn in viewership pressured Netflix to cancel the present. They introduced that the present was canceled and wouldn’t go additional. The first half of the 2010s confirmed a rise within the variety of DC-Marvel collection. The finish of the last decade confirmed us a rise within the variety of cancellations. Many collection similar to Daredevil, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, Jessica Jones was introduced down. The dwindling viewership meant that solely devoted Marvel followers have been following these collection. So they’d no different choice aside from to carry it down. Perhaps the present will probably be taken up by Hulu or every other streaming service. However till then, it’s been confirmed that there could be no extra Punisher.