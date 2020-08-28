Will and Jaden Smith, survivors in ‘After Earth’

After a series of cataclysms that forced humanity to leave Earth, Nova Prime became their new home. After a long mission off that planet, the legendary General Cypher Raige (Will Smith) returns in the company of his son Kitai (Jaden Smith). In the middle of an asteroid storm, the ship breaks down and crashes into Earth, an unknown and dangerous place where all living beings have no other objective than to eliminate men. As Cypher has been injured, Kitai must travel that hostile world in search of the rescue beacon. He has always wanted to be a soldier like his father, and now he has the opportunity to fulfill his wish.

Father and son take center stage

After Signs (2002) and The incident (2008), starring Mel Gibson and Mark Wahlberg, respectively, After earth It was the third science fiction feature film that brought to the big screen M. Night Shyamalan. In addition to directing, the Indian-American filmmaker, who rose to world fame with the success of The sixth Sense (1999), was also in charge of developing the script for the feature film that is broadcast tonight on television, helped by Gary Whitta.

The great protagonist of After earth was Will Smith, who also served as a producer and was in charge of writing the story that would later hit theaters without the expected success after the more than 100 million dollars invested. With this film, Will returned to work with his son Jaden Smith, after succeeding together with the emotional Looking for happiness (2006), where Jaden made his debut as an actor when he was just a child. In addition, in the cast the presence of Zöe Kravitz, the singer’s daughter Lenny Kravitz.

After earth. USA, 2013. Science fiction. 100 min. Dir .: M. Night Shyamalan. Int .: Jaden Smith, Will Smith, Sophie Okonedo, Zöe Kravitz, Kristofer Hivju, Sacha Dhawan, Chris Geere, David Denman, Monika Jolly.

