Why you won’t see a third season of ‘Mindhunter’ on Netflix (or for a long time)

Mindunter is one of the best series that Netflix has but its passage through the platform is anything but easy. In the end it is difficult to discern if it is the fault of the company or of David Fincher, executive producer of the series. It is the chicken or egg dilemma. If in summer we complained that Netflix was not interested in promoting Mindhunter

, which smelled of singe and impending cancellation, it is now reported that Fincher is the prime suspect that there is no third season running.

It seems that Fincher, the well-known filmmaker responsible for titles like Seven, the fight club The Lost, he has so many jobs on the table that he prefers to focus on them and not on producing more Mindhunter episodes. “David is focused on directing his first Netflix movie, Mank, and in producing a second season of Love, Death and Robots. Perhaps Mindhunter will resume in the future, ”Netflix explained in a statement.















After staying four months without giving explanations about MindhunterWhen platform managers often make the decision to renew or cancel a series just a month after it debuts, we finally know where the fiction is. To understand that there will be no episodes soon, in addition, it has even been reported that the actors have been released from their contracts.

“In the meantime it seemed unfair for the actors to hold them off to look for another job while he (Fincher) was exploring new projects on his part.”The statement ended, reproduced in articles like this one from The Wrap shared by Holt McCallany, the actor better known as Bill Tench, one of the FBI agents who delve into the minds of serial killers.

Why was it important to him and to Anna Torv and Jonathan Groff among others? Actors can alternate between different television and film projects if they want, but they also have contracts with the production companies, committing to work on the series during the agreed seasons. These contracts also have priority. So, if Torv or McCallany or Groff wanted to sign for a project, they always ran the risk of having to abandon it Yes finally Mindhunter He started engines again or they were not hired for this reason (and, in fact, they have not stopped working: Torv is in the series The secret city).









This decision by Fincher to focus on other projects and leave Mindhunter in limbo it is surprising not to say outrageous. Those who have seen the first two seasons will have realized that the story is far from over: not only Agents Holden Ford, Bill Tench and psychologist Wendy Carr have a long way to goOn top of that there is a pending plot and that seems to indicate that we will see Dennis Rader, one of the best known psychopaths in American history (yes, the man who experiences suffocation) act.







But there is also another hypothesis as to why Fincher is not interested in shooting a third season right now. As Deadline points out, Fincher would be tired of shooting all the episodes in one place (Pittsburgh) and would have tried to negotiate a budget increase for the third season. Not getting the money he has in mind, he would have been buoyed by other projects while Netflix, Fincher, and the cast never really got together to discuss plans for the new episodes.

And why doesn’t Mindhunter go ahead without Fincher, who isn’t even a creator or screenwriter? Well, because he has been the captain of the project since he went from HBO to Netflix in its gestation phase. As creator Joe Penhall explained, he had to be the showrunner at first, but Fincher wanted to coordinate the script room when he gained full control of the project from Netflix. This deal went well for Penhall, who lives in the United Kingdom and whose family had grown accustomed to their routine on the other side of the Atlantic after three years of negotiations with the platforms.









We need to see how this character evolves no matter how disturbing it is. (Netflix)



Is there hope, therefore, that there is a third season of Mindhunter? Everything is possible but, after terminating the contracts with the actors, it would be almost necessary to start over. If there ends up being a third season, let no one rule it out in three or five years.







