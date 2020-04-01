Why Ariana Grande Skips 2019 Kids’ Choice Awards

Ariana Grande couldn’t be discovered wherever on the orange carpet of Nickelodeon’s youngsters alternative awards on the Galen centre in LA on Saturday.

The “THANK YOU, NEXT” singer was nominated for 2 awards favorite feminine artist and favorite track for a similar track.

Nevertheless, Grande,25, whose declare to fame previous to pop stardom was taking part in Cat Valentine within the nick present Sam & Cat and Victorious didn’t present up within the alternative awards.

Her brother, Frankie Grande, nevertheless, didn’t skip it, and he chatted with the ET about his sister, revealing why she couldn’t make it! “I’m right here to have a good time in particular person with everybody within the area tonight.

She’s nominated for 2 awards, I actually hope she wins each of them!” stated Frankie throughout his orange carpet interview. He defined that he was just about repping his complete household, together with Ariana, who’s at present on tour.

She is on tour, so I’ll in all probability should FaceTime her if she wins and inform her all about it. I’m so excited,’ he sweetly added. Grande kicked off her Sweetener Tour in Albany,

New York on Monday, She has additionally been sharing photographs from her present on her Instagram, and followers are loving it! Absolutely Ari would have beloved to be on the awards present because the final time she confirmed up was again in 2014 so she in all probability has fond recollections and would have killed to be again this 12 months if not for her conflicting schedule.

Be Positive to Verify Unionjournalism.com for Newest Updates.