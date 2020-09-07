‘Who wants to be a millionaire?’: This is the new season with Juanra Bonet and famous contestants

Who wants to be a millionaire? returns with new deliveries to Antena 3 but, this time, starring famous people, as announced at the Vitoria FesTVal. Juanra Bonet will share the set with Marta Hazas, Secun de la Rosa, Javier Sarda, Antonio Resines, Chicote, David broncano or himself Antonio Garrido who was the first presenter of the program.

The format has celebrated 20 years on television since it premiered in 1998 on the English channel ITV and was broadcast for the first time on Antena 3 in 2005, presented by Carlos Sobera and Antonio Garrido, managing to become one of the great milestones of the chain by exceeding 20% ​​screen share every afternoon. Now with new deliveries of Boom! every afternoon and with the preparations for Who wants to be a millionaire?, Juanra Bonet is crowned as one of the great presenters of contests.

The new contestants

To make the new season of Who wants to be a millionaire? even more special, now the contestants will be famous faces for the audience. Actors, presenters, singers or writers will sit next to Juanra Bonet to try to get the highest possible prize. There goes the list: Adrián Lastra, Aitana Sánchez Gijón, Alaska, Alberto Chicote, Ana Milan, Antonio Garrido, Antonio Resines, Bibiana Fernández, Boris Izaguirre, Carlos Latre, Cósima Ramírez, David Broncano, Edu Soto, El Sevilla, Espido Freire, Eva Hache, Gonzo, JJ Vaquero, Javier Sardá, Leo Harlem, Lidia Valentín, Loles León, Lorenzo Silva, Lucía Etxebarría, Mario Vaquerizo, Marta Hazas, Miguel Ángel Muñoz, Rossy de Palma, Santiago Segura and Secun de la Rosa. And everything they raise will go to the charity of their choice. “There are associations for the fight against cancer, food banks, Alzheimer’s, the elderly … some national and others local, with which some of the famous are linked. And some have even allocated the money they have earned to research of a vaccine against Covid in La Paz, I think I remember “, says Susana Herreras (Movistar +).

“It has been great to work with the celebrities who have come to the program. When we told them it was to raise funds for an NGO, they no longer felt invited but part of the program. They came to play for a cause. And we are going to see people who we meet in a totally different register, we will see them very naked, very vulnerable and that at times they have opened their hearts to us “, Bonet has assured.

Juanra is friends with some of the VIPs that we will see playing, such as Gonzo, but he has praised the work of many of them, famous as presenters such as Javier Sarda, “who has come humbly as a contestant when it should be illegal for him not to be the presenter on a set”; or Resines, “whom I admire very much”; Broncano, “who works magic because he has been able to create a particular interview tone”; Aitana Sánchez Gijón, “who made me tremble when I saw her” or Rossy de Palma. But what has made him especially excited is to have in this edition the actor Antonio Garrido, who previously presented the program Who wants to be a millionaire?. “He had presented the program many, many more times than me, but when we met off the set and he was very nervous. He kept saying:” I don’t know why I said yes, I don’t know why I accepted “, and I said to him: “I wouldn’t be able to”, he confesses. “And the truth is that he was a magical contestant. He was all the time with the truth on the surface. He was totally devoted all the time. He played very well. He suffered a lot and sometimes he even escaped and he began to read the question . He was very generous and very brave and we even got emotional with him. He knows that when you sit in that chair, you forget everything and still took a risk “., remember.

That admiration of which he speaks grows even more when he recognizes that he would not dare to participate in the program: “When you are there you doubt absolutely everything and more when you ask them something specific that they should know because they are specialists. For example, Chicote When I asked him about cooking, he was assailed by all the doubts in the world. And it is normal for them to think that they could not fail “. Surely because The millionaire It’s not like another contest where you mess up and move on to the next question. Here if you make a mistake, you go. “I myself sometimes saw the question and thought: I think I know it, but you only doubt and more with the responsibility that involves playing for a good cause”. That good cause has been the ‘culprit’ that VIPS were more cautious when it came to taking risks: “They would surely have been more competitive with their money than if that money went to a non-profit organization, because they didn’t want to risk losing everything”, assures Juanra Bonet.

“Whether famous or not, present who presents, Who wants to be a millionaire? it is the contest of contests. It is the jewel in the crown because it has triumphed in all countries “, Bonet states exhaustively.

