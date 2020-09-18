Who is ‘Ratched’, the new Netflix nurse?

It’s Friday. Play premiere in Netflix. But it cannot be said that this week’s priority series is one more, one of those to fill the catalog but without personality or a special interest. Enter Ratched, a gun nurse take and with an exceptional team: Ryan Murphy as director and producer and Sarah Paulson in the role of Mildred Ratched. And what is special about this project?

Screenwriter Evan Romansky knew that in Hollywood what you are looking for are recognizable brands, projects that are easy to place because executives know a little about the stories and automatically visualize the story and how to sell it to the public. So it was said: “What character can I recycle and become my own?” And Mildred Ratched crossed her mind. Who? Well Someone Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest Nurse.









Sarah Paulson had worked with Ryan Murphy on American Horror Story, American Crime Story. (SAEED ADYANI / EFE)



Author Ken Kesey had published the novel in 1962 and in 1975 it became film history by winning five Oscars and precisely the most important: film, director for Milos Forman, actor for Jack Nicholson, actress for Louise Fletcher and script for Lawrence Haubern and Bo Goldman.

It was the story of a sane man who pretended to have mental health problems in order not to serve a sentence in a conventional prison. There he tried to change the tranquility and give life to the admitted patients, throwing parties and defying the rules. What he did not expect is that there he would have to face Nurse Ratched, a very strict woman, who took advantage of the doctors’ absences to become the dictator of the center.

Sarah Paulson y Cynthia Nixon. (SAEED ADYANI / NETFLIX / SAEED ADYANI / NETFLIX)













What you don’t want Ratched (at least for now) is to delve into this same story. Evan Romansky’s script is a prequel, the character’s origins, set in 1947 when Mildred came to California to work in a psychiatric facility. It is a time of shady experiments on patients and Mildred is the strict and compliant woman that doctors seek. But could it be that underneath that exterior a latent darkness is cooking?

The luck that Romansky had was to find in Ryan Murphy his ally, who is also listed as a creator and has a huge career behind him with titles such as Glee, American horror story, Feud, American crime story, Nip/Tuck, 911 or recent The Politician and

Hollywood

, both already produced under the Netflix umbrella, which signed him for 300 million dollars.

Sharon Stone, primera vez que trabaja con Ryan Murphy.

(COURTESY OF NETFLIX / COURTESY OF NETFLIX)



Murphy, who signs the direction and executive production, allowed him to convince some attractive names for the project, accustomed as he is to actresses always saying yes. And who heads the cast? Her muse Sarah Paulson is Nurse Ratched while Cynthia Nixon (Sex in New York) y Sharon Stone (Casino), plus Finn Wittrock (AHS), Judy Davis (Feud), Corey Stoll (House of cards), Hunter Parrish (Weeds) o Brandon Flynn (For thirteen reasons).









In the case of Sharon Stone, curiously, there is a chance. This project has allowed him to work even indirectly with Michael Douglas, with whom he rose to international fame in 1992 with Basic Instinct by Paul Verhoeven. And it is that the actor owned the rights of the nurse Ratched and, after negotiating with Romansky and Murphy, appears in the series as executive producer.















