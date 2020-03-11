Who Is Michele Fitzgerald? Facts About ‘Survivor’ Star & Wendell’s Ex – Hollywood News

The sooner romance between ‘Survivor’ contestants, Michele Fitzgerald and Wendell Holland, is revealed as soon as they end up on the an identical tribe in the midst of the March 11 episode of ‘Winners At Wrestle.’

The tribes may be switched up in the midst of the March 11 episode of Survivor: Winners At Wrestle and previews current one contestant, Michele Fitzgerald, talking about how she’ll not be “stranded on a seaside with [her] ex.” Followers shortly uncovered that the ex in question is fellow castaway, Wendell Holland, who Michele briefly dated after he acquired Survivor: Ghost Island in 2018. The two are nonetheless nice, nevertheless clearly it’s not going to be the most final situation! Ahead of the massive episode, proper right here’s further to search out out about Michele.

1. When did she first play ‘Survivor’? Survivor: Winners At Wrestle is an all-winners season, so, positive — Michele has beforehand acquired the current! She was the champion of season 23, Kaoh Rong, which was the second installment of Brains vs. Brawn vs. Magnificence. Michele was on the Magnificence tribe, and carried out an exquisite social sport. Sadly, she has been missed as a winner, and plenty of take into consideration the ending to her season as controversial — the runner up, Aubry Bracco, carried out a further obvious strategic sport all by way of, whereas Michele was further under-the-radar. She was criticized for not making strikes until so much later throughout the sport. Nonetheless, she acquired with 5 jury votes, compared with Aubry’s two, and has confirmed herself to be a worthy competitor on Winners at Wrestle.

2. What does she do? Michele works as a Enterprise Enchancment Supervisor at Palace Resorts in New York Metropolis. Sooner than that, she was a Tour Advisor for EF Education First from Dec. 2016 until Nov. 2018. She’s moreover labored as a Journey Advisor for Liberty Journey. Michele resides in Hoboken, New Jersey, which is true outside NYC.

3. The place did she go to varsity? Michele grew up in New Jersey and attended Montclair State Faculty from 2011-2013. She acquired her Bachelor of Arts diploma in Communication and Media Analysis when she graduated.

4. She was a bartender sooner than taking place ‘Survivor’. When Michele went on Survivor the first time, she was 24 years outdated and dealing as a bartender. By the purpose she acquired her title of Sole Survivor, she had began her occupation as a journey agent.

5. She’s BFF with thought-about one among her fellow season 32 castaways. Michele stays to be large shut alongside along with her Survivor: Kaoh Rong bestie, Julia Sokolowski. Although Michele carried out a element in blindsiding Julia and voting her out of the game, they’ve remained besties IRL.