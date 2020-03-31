Who is Maisie William dating? Is Reuben Selby the new man in her life? Latest Updates!

The Recreation of Thrones actress is linked with a new man, and it is not Ollie Jackson.

Maisie Williams already has a new beau, and his title is Reuben Selby. Williams and Selby’s relationship is very low-key, not like different movie star {couples}. They attended the Wimbledon collectively and attended her Recreation of Thrones co-star Sophie Turner’s marriage ceremony collectively. The couple formally confirmed their relation socially. Not solely they wore matching outfits. They even matched their hair shade into pink!

Reuben Selby is a man of many skills. Aside from being insanely sizzling and engaging, he is a communications director. He’s the co-founder of the Contact Company, a modeling company. He is additionally the co-founder of a inventive company referred to as Cortex Company. He is additionally a designer, and he designed the costume that Williams wore in the 2019 Emmy Awards. And she or he seemed attractive!

That they had been noticed collectively holding arms wandering in New York and Paris. They each are very open about their relationship, which will be seen by scrolling by their Instagram posts and tales. Each met when Reuben was the communication director for Maisie’s app, Daisy. So this office romance advanced to one thing else!

At the very least, they appear very shut, based mostly on their Instagram posts. There are a lot of stunning pictures of them collectively. And sure, we will simply really feel the love! They have been even noticed collectively throughout NY Style Week 2019, wanting all cuddly and cute.

There are a lot of dreamy pics of Williams in Selby’s Instagram web page that are clicked by him. Seeing them collectively, their followers are fairly joyful and excited. We simply hope they continue to be the similar for years to come back! We hope they’ve their fortunately ever after.