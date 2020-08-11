‘Who educates whom?’: The debate presented by Mamen Asencio that will accompany the series ‘HIT’

HIT, the series set in a conflictive educational center, is about to premiere in La 1 and with Daniel Grao and his particular way of understanding teaching, it will arrive Who educates who, a debate presented by Mamen Asencio who will reflect on the issues raised in each chapter of the series.

The current host of The morning will lead this RTVE production in collaboration with Grupo Ganga, which will be carried out live from Prado del Rey Studio 6 and will have experts, teachers, parents and students to offer an analysis on the education of young people and the generational conflicts of the contemporary society.

HIT it becomes a starting point to analyze certain situations that occur on a daily basis in educational centers and in families. In this way, the program and series go beyond the entertainment genre and show a reality marked by the technological revolution, the universe of social networks, the consequences of globalization and the change in established values.

Will participate specialists with extensive experience in dealing with adolescents but also the true protagonists, the young boysThey will also be able to expose their point of view, their doubts and experiences. He audience on set will have a very active participation, because it will be made up of educators, researchers, students, etc.

This is ‘HIT’

The new fiction for him prime time La 1 starts with a situation of vandalism at the Anne Frank school, which forces Ester (Olaya Caldera), the center’s director, to ask for help from Hugo Ibarra Toledo (HIT), a teacher far from the first line of fire and played by Daniel Grao (Lost, the cathedral of the sea). A mixture of psychologist, teacher and soldier, Hugo is a controversial character, marked by a traumatic past, who selects a group of students and offers them unconventional classes.

Through its original working method, each chapter will address issues such as the loneliness of the youngest in the era of social networks, sex and addictions, or the lack of support for the work of teachers.

The cast of the series, directed by Elena Trapé and Álvaro Fernández Armero, includes names such as Amparo and Laura Pamplona, which give life to the mother in the fiction of the protagonist in different moments of his life; Ana Grace, Nacho Lopez, Rebeca Sala, Fran Boira, Hugo Alejo, Enrique Asenjo, Carlos Gorbe, The Abdelatif Hwidar, among others. In addition, HIT has a cast of young people who debut on television as Carmen Arrufat (nominated for a Goya for Best New Actress for Innocence), Nourdin Batan, Oriol Cervera, Gabriel Guevara, Ignacio Hidalgo, Maria Rivera, Leire Cabezas, Melias and Krista Aroca.

