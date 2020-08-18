‘White Lines’: Netflix cancels season 2 of the series for this reason

The international fiction of Álex Pina, creator of The paper house, do not renew with Netflix and will come to an end with a single season despite being designed for two more. The bad news comes from the hand of Daniel Mays, actor who gave life to the character of Marcus in the series.

“Following the press reports in recent days and for all those who ask me, with a wounded heart I publish that the ship of season 2 of ‘White Lines’ has truly set sail for good.”, announces the actor through his Instagram account where he accumulates more than 59,000 followers. Daniel Mays takes the opportunity to send a loving message to all the viewers who have followed the fiction all this time. “Your support meant a world to us so thank you. Goodbye Marcus! You were my favorite “, concludes.

The actor delved much more about the cancellation of the series in an interview for ‘NME’ where he explains that due to the current situation due to the coronavirus pandemic it would be a challenge to carry out new episodes in different countries. She further adds that “We find out who killed Axel, so it works like a limited series. Although I think I had more possibilities in the future”. The news of the cancellation not only took Netflix users by surprise but also the cast themselves: “All the actors believed that he would return because he was number one on the platform for weeks and spread throughout Europe and the world”.

Unnoticed premiere

The series was among the most watched in Spain during the month following its premiere, but the global impact has been much less than expected, so Netflix has not wanted to continue with the series. At the time, despite being the new series by Álex Pina, the showrunner of the moment thanks to La casa de papel, and having an international cast, Netflix did not bet on it and in full confinement it barely publicized it, so his interest was not very high in this production.

From what it seems, Netflix has not shown interest in the second season, although it has wanted to thank the platform, the production companies Vancouver Media and Left Banks Pictures and Álex Pina, who I’d actually envisioned White Lines having a three-season arc.

This information clashes with the plans of the creator and also with those involved in the project who said they were working on a hypothetical second season.

