Which catalog is better, Netflix or Amazon Prime Video?

Netflix versus Amazon Prime Video: Which of the two platforms is better? Which offers me more series? Which has higher quality content? Surely, when choosing which of the two we subscribe to, these are questions that come to all of us, as well as the price of the service.

Regarding number of series that can be seen in Spain, Netflix wins by win, since it has (at the time of writing this article) nothing less than 1,373 titles, according to Justwatch.com. This same source tells us that Amazon Prime Video has 532 series.

If what we want to know is the price, one of the advantages of Amazon Prime Video is that your subscription is that of the entire Amazon Prime, so if we pay for the fast delivery service, we take the movies and series as a gift: 36 euros a year or 3 euros a month. Netflix has three rates: 7.99 euros per month (SD, 1 screen), 11.99 euros per month (HD, 2 screens) and 15.99 euros per month (4K, 4 screens).

But… What about quality? Latest ratings from IMDb motion picture database have the answer: just barely, but the winner is Amazon Prime Video, ahead of AppleTV + and Netflix. Specifically, Amazon’s average is 7.49 points, while Apple’s is 7.13 and Netflix is ​​third with a 7.11.

Amazon can boast great scores in its most popular series. For example, ‘Fleabag’ has an 8.7; ‘The Boys’, an 8.7; ‘Good Omens’, an 8.1; ‘The wonderful Mrs. Maisel’, an 8.7 or ‘The Expanse’, an 8.5.

For its part, Netflix also gets recognition with series like ‘Stranger Things’, rated 8.8; ‘Master of None’, con un 8,3; ‘Creedme’, con un 8,4; ‘After Life’, con un 8,5; o ‘Our Planet’, lto David Attenborough’s environmental documentary, which with its 9.3 It is also the most valued series on both platforms.

Even if the final decision is left to the viewer’s liking, It is clear that Amazon Prime Video, despite being somewhat behind in terms of series volume, is making an enormous effort in the quality of its original projects.

