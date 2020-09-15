Which actress plays Sirin, Bahar’s stepsister in ‘Woman’?

One of the main ingredients of the success of the Turkish series Woman it is Sirin’s character. Seray Kaya is the actress who is in charge of playing Bahar’s stepsister, who hates the protagonist of a fiction that came to Antenna 3 without making much noise -in principle its broadcast was going to be provisional on the channel, because it was scheduled to go to Nova– and has stayed to succeed with each episode that is broadcast. The plot has grabbed nearly two million viewers per episode and the Turkish drama is even coping with Idol Kids.

In the first chapters the action focused on Bahar and his quest to find a new home to live for his children, but also we got to know Sirin little by little. She is the daughter of Hatice and Enver, a Fine Arts student whose main objective is to make life impossible for Bahar. As a result of this toxic fixation on her stepsister, Sirin will receive a rebound effect that affects her relationship with her parents.

The actress behind Sirin

Seray Kaya was born in Istanbul on February 4, 1991. It has had a great impact on its 29 years, thanks to Woman, his third series on Turkish television. She debuted as an actress on television with My husband’s family, series where played the character of Miray for 20 of the 57 episodes with which the series has.

Just a year after that first project concluded, and just before Woman, Seray embarked on a new project, this time a comedy. In Smile, the Istanbul actress played a small role before making the leap to what would be, so far, the great success of her fledgling career.

The change of look by Seray Kaya on Instagram

One of the physical characteristics that stand out in the character of Sirin is her lush curly hair, a hairstyle that Seray Kaya does not currently wear. We have verified this by taking a look at your Instagram account, where it already comfortably exceeds half a million followers. In the last two photographs that she has uploaded to the famous social network, the actress wears straight and short hair, over her shoulder. New look which is also different from what we can see in his last project, Turks Are Coming: The Sword of Justice (2019), Seray Kaya’s first film.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io