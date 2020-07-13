Where to see ‘Fleabag’, the winning comedy of the Emmys 2019

Everything indicated that it would be the night of Game of Throne but, to everyone’s surprise, a different, unique and acidic comedy has been the unexpected co-star. This is the British series

Fleabag

, a much less media production than its nominee partners that has ended up taking the big headlines as series of the year.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (creator, screenwriter and main actress of the series) took the stage three times to collect three awards such as: Best Comedy Series, Comedy Lead Actress, Best Comedy Scripta and the series also took the one of Best Comedy Direction for Harry Bradbeer.









When a little-known series strikes a grand prize, everyone suddenly wonders: What is it about and where can you see it in Spain? Fleabag?

What is ‘Fleabag’ about?

Award-winning playwright Phoebe Waller-Bridge directs and interprets the Fleabag (Lousy in Spanish), a direct and shameless 30-year-old girl who is going through a life crisis after losing her best friend.

The protagonist constantly dialogues with the viewer seeking approval or complicity in the uncomfortable situations she faces with her peculiar family and disastrous links.

A series of humor but that can also make you cry rivers of tears and that puts you in a moral and social conflict. It is one of the best comedies there is but under it runs a river of sadness.

One of the best black comedies that can be seen nowadays and that is how the Emmy’s have toned it down.

'Fleabag' can be seen on Amazon Prime Video (Luke Varley / FLEABAG)

























Where can we see it?

Fleabag It is an original fiction from British public television and was released on BBC Three in 2016, incomprehensibly it did not make much noise. This year, with the premiere of the second season of the series and the international distribution by

Amazon Prime Video

, success has come.

In Spain we can see it thanks to Amazon’s streaming service, the only one that has its rights.

The Emmy’s this morning have surely made Amazon’s competitors pull their hair out. Without going any further, Reed Hastings – co-founder and CEO of Netflix – recently regretted in an interview with Deadline that at the time his company tried to acquire the distribution rights, but his rival ended up beating the offer.

Fleabag consists of two seasons of 6 chapters each and 27 minutes long per chapter. After the success at the Emmys we hope that its creator, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, will consider a third.









Phoebe Waller Bridge writes and stars in Fleabag. (Amazon Prime)












