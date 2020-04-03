Where is Xur and What Exotic Items is he Selling This Week?

Heads up! Future 2 followers, its Friday, and 12 pm EST on the clock, and it is the time to journey across the 4 worlds within the sport and discover the beloved vendor—Xur. Like all the time, Xur has some fascinating unique weapons and armors to change with you. So, the place’s precisely is the Xur this week?

Xur’s current look within the sport has been positioned on Io, within the Big’s Scar. Xur was at this identical place two weeks in the past, earlier than transferring to the EDZ final week.

So, when you have your legendary shards, then halt the current in-game expertise and head in the direction of the Big’s Scar. The checklist of unique objects he has been promoting this time are:

Onerous Gentle [Exotic autorifle]

2. Stronghold [Exotic Titan Gauntlets]

3. Orpheus Rig [Exotic Hunter Boots]

4. Contraverse Maintain [Exotic Warlock Gauntlets]

Xur is one of many oldest Non-Enjoying Characters in Future 2, and he has been across the sport since Future. Xur used to promote varied unique weapons, armors, engrams, consumables, and even unique shards beforehand within the final version in change for the particular cash.

Bungie determined to switch the best way of exchanging exotics. Within the second installment of the sport, Xur used to commerce weapons and armors solely with Legendary Shards as a substitute of Particular Cash. Xur can seem in any of the sport’s areas throughout the 4 worlds, however the participant claims that Xur largely arrives within the EDZ and Io. Xur seems each week on Friday at 12 pm EST and hangs in the identical place till Tuesday at 12 pm EST.

Xur can be at Io till the subsequent weekly reset scheduled at 12 pm EST on eight April 2020, when a varied facet of the sport modifications or resets.