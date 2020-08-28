What you should know about Cobra Kai, the sequel to the Karate Kid that Netflix brings

There are things that one does not expect. For example, no one could think that the original 1984 Karate Kid would return with Ralph Macchio reprising the role of Daniel LaRusso, the kid who had no idea of ​​karate and who became the best of his sport with the help of Mr. Miyagi ( the iconic and late Pat Morita). But yes, This universe has returned to Netflix this Friday with the first two seasons of Cobra Kai. And who returns?





The actor Ralph macchio, who was 23 when the first film in the franchise was released, returns to his 58 years to play Daniel LaRusso again. He’s not exactly the protagonist: he is William zabka, who played Johnny Lawrence, Daniel’s enemy, ex of his first high school girlfriend and rival in the championship final of the first film.

Also returns Martin Kove, who played sensei John Kreese, Cobra Kai’s former karate master and who taught the sport to Johnny Lawrence. Appearances of Rob garrison as Tommy, a friend of Johnny’s in his youth. In the third season I could return Elizabeth shue, who played Ali, the girl that Johnny and Daniel were fighting, and Yuji okimoto, better known as Chozen, the villain of Karate Kid II.





Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) is a loose cannon. He has a son whom he hardly knows, he has no trade or profit, he is bitter and he spends the day drinking. He lives in the shadow of what he could have been, loathing Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), the boy who beat him in a tournament when he was in high school and who ended up having a perfect life with a perfect family, the perfect house and a successful car dealership.









When a teenager named Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) crosses his path, who is not exactly the most popular boy in his high school, he realizes that I could be a Karate master for a new batch of young people. He resurrects the Cobra Kai studio, which had competitive and immoral principles that it transmits to the new young misfits in the area.

But this entrepreneurial adventure also puts him back into a clear rivalry with Daniel LaRusso, who hates that he transmits Cobra Kai’s values ​​to young people.. They will not be able not to detest each other again especially when their teenage children become related to their past as Karate experts. They will touch on new quarrels, fights and an opposition of principles that is less clear. Johnny may be a loose cannon but Daniel has also grown arrogant with his assumed goodness.





It wasn’t a Netflix project











In May 2018 Cobra Kai was released on YouTube. The video platform made the first two episodes available to any user but it was part of a new strategy: attract the public to YouTube Red, its paid service without ads and with original content. They wanted to get into the same terrain as HBO and Netflix although betting on more youthful, accessible, informal and Cobra KaiIt must be said, it did not seem especially expensive.

The series had two seasons and YouTube even requested and shot a third. However, Netflix will exclusively broadcast the latter after its agreement with YouTube. Why did they sell it? Well, because YouTube wants to promote the payment service through another kind of content and Cobra Kai no longer fits the new model. They had no plans to produce more episodes.

So everyone wins. Sony, which produces the series, places its production on a platform that considers the possibility of producing more seasons. YouTube gets rid of a project that no longer interested them, despite having a third season underway. And Netflix has a new content in its catalog in a few complicated months after the production stoppages due to Covid-19.













It’s funny because Cobra Kai received rave reviews in the United States – 100% positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. They stressed that it was exhilarating to have the villain from the first installment as the central character, Cobra Kai’s ability to put ideas of good and evil into perspective, and to expressavoid that feeling of “we want the most underprivileged and with the worst prospects to end up winning”.

This must be recognized: the series now premiering on Netflix has a clear sense of entertainment. The characters are exposed very quickly and the role that each one develops is understood. It brings back that eighties mentality a bit, of a clear and innocent audiovisual. Because, although Daniel LaRusso is not as good as he thinks and you can better understand a Johnny Lawrence in the process of atonement, it is also true that Cobra Kai is still a production in the same soft line.









Perhaps it must also be said, however, that this charm lies in the low-cost mentality, the feeling of nostalgia and the virtue of being able to be shared with the children. Because, let’s see, this Cobra Kai does not redefine the audiovisual and, if someone is looking for a more ambitious fiction, they better move away.

There are heinous interpretations both youthful and adult (Macchio is not exactly the best actor of his generation) and the characters can be painted with a very thick brush. But it has the appeal of accessible fiction, aware of its limitations and of wanting to resurrect a lost mold. Let’s see if on Netflix it becomes the phenomenon seriéfilo that could not end up being entirely on YouTube.















