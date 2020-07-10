What you need to know about ‘Woman’, the Turkish series that Antena 3 premieres tonight

At Atresmedia they know that Turkish series are a phenomenon. They raze on their Nov grill and have brought new stars to the firmament like Can Yaman, so it was inevitable that the communication group would take this step: brand new Woman, also from Turkey, directly in the primetime of Antena 3 tonight at 10:45 p.m..

Start point

Bahar (Özge Özpirinçci) is a young widow with two children who lives in a very poor neighborhood. Abandoned by her mother as a child, and after the accidental death of her husband Sarp (Caner Cindoruk), she has to support her 7-year-old daughter, Nisan (Kübra Süzgün), and Doruk (Ali Semi Sefil), 4, alone. .

His young neighbor Ceyda helps him in this task. (Gökçe Eyüboğlu), a woman of bad reputation, but with a big heart, and friends and coworkers as Yeliz (Ayça Erturan), separated from her husband and in charge of raising their children alone.

An international success

Curiously, this is not an original idea but is an adaptation of Woman: my life for my children, a Japanese drama. In fact, this production has been sold in more than 65 countries, including the United States, Mexico, Brazil and Argentina. She also took prizes at the Tokyo Drama Awards. In 2018, in addition, when it was broadcast in Turkey, it led the audiences day yes and day too.

