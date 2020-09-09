What you need to know about ‘Mothers’, the Telecinco series who ‘Woman’ faces

This Wednesday Mothers opens. Love and life on Telecinco primetime at 10:40 p.m.. The movements on the grid of Antena 3, which has expanded the domain of Woman to Wednesday so that dynamite the premiere of Mothers

The argument

Mothers is a drama about the patients of the pediatric wing of a Madrid hospital and the mothers who are by their side. Belén Rueda, for example, is Marián, who has her daughter Elsa (Carla Díaz) admitted after a suicide attempt and with anorexia. Norma Ruiz is Luisa, a woman who moved to the capital since her son Andy (Joel Bosqued) fell into a coma after a motorcycle accident. And Rosario Pardo is Mila, Sergio’s grandmother (Julio Bohigas Couto), a child with autism who is admitted every two by three.









All of them have to deal with Dr. Olivia Zabala (Aida Folch), a doctor with a tough treatment but a good person and a better professional who lives marked by the death of her mother, an eminence from the same center who recently passed away. She will also feel the need to look for the biological mother who gave her up for adoption. He wants to know the history of where it comes from.

The series premieres this Wednesday, September 9 on Telecinco’s ‘prime time’.

Who are behind?

The creators are Joan Barbero and Aitor Gabilondo, which will also premiere soon

Homeland on HBO, and that he comments that “the starting point of the series lies in my personal experiences in the hospital as a child. I had kidney disease and for years I had to go in and out of the hospital, always accompanied by my mother, because my father had to take care of the family business and my sisters. For years I wanted to tell about those childhood incidents, but I couldn’t do it and, many years later, speaking with Mediaset España about the convenience of doing a series starring current women and motherhood and work-life balance, I went back to those years and with that memory came Mothers Love and life”.









The series boasts that, despite having two male creators, it has a team with a strong female presence. The scriptwriting team includes Laia Aguilar, Olatz Arroyo, Marta Sánchez and Verónica Viñé, who worked with Barbero, Gabilondo and Dani del Águila. The directors include Juana Macías, Roser Aguilar, Abigail Schaaff and Mar Olid.

Is Aida Folch the only doctor in the hospital?

Why have many viewers already seen it?

Mothers has been previously seen on Amazon Prime Video after the recent agreements reached by the content platform and Mediaset. Between the fact that Mediaset gives priority to reality television and that in the spring advertising revenues fell due to the confinement, they gave the scoop of the series to the service as has happened with other projects such as La que se avecina, El pueblo, Caronte or Desaparecidos.

Carmen Ruiz, splendid in her role.

And what do we think of her?

While the beginning is promising, tackling the hospitable plots from the sensitive drama, the screenwriters soon are carried away by an exacerbated drama. Although it allows to have a multitude of striking conflicts, they turn Mothers into a series with a toxic environment and decisions (both creative and of the characters) difficult to justify.

