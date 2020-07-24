‘What to expect when you’re waiting’ to be mom and dad

Four couples are about to learn about the emotions, fears, and headaches of parenting. Excited about the idea of ​​starting a family, the fitness guru on television, Jules (Cameron Diaz), and his partner Evan (Matthew Morrison) They soon discover that they cannot continue their explosive celebrity life when faced with the demands of a newborn. For her part Wendy (Elizabeth Banks), a passionate author of baby books, will have to swallow her militant advice when pregnancy hormones start playing tricks on her.

Meanwhile Gary (Ben Falcone) strives to live up to his competitive “alpha” father, who is expecting twins with Skyler (Brooklyn Decker), his very young wife. Photographer Holly (Jennifer Lopez) is willing to cross the world to adopt a child, but her husband Alex (Rodrigo Santoro) is not convinced.

The most ’embarrassing’ comedy by Cameron Diaz and Jennifer Lopez

Based on the best-seller of the same title, What to expect when you’re expecting It was the fourth story that led Kirk Jones to the big screen. This time, the British filmmaker with a cast with faces well known in Hollywood. Above the rest, the presence of Cameron Diaz, Dennis Quaid y Jennifer Lopez, who had never agreed on the same project before.

What to Expect When You’re Expecting. EE.UU., 2012. Romance. 110 min. Dir.: Kirk Jones. Int.: Cameron Díaz, Matthew Morrison, Dennis Quaid, Elizabeth Banks, Anna Kendrick, Jennifer Lopez, Rodrigo Santoro, Chris Rock.

