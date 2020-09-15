What is ‘The Third Day’, HBO’s experimental work with Jude Law?

The format of The third day you cannot say that it is seen every day on television. It seems that HBO wants to return to the motto of “it’s not television, it’s HBO” with a format with a scent and theatrical forms, symbolism and desire not to leave the viewer indifferent, and above all with an incentive: to have Jude Law to enter the universe created by Felix Barrett and Dennis Kelly, the movie star who has his most personal works on television, first with the miniseries of The Young Pope and

The viewer must be prepared for this hybrid format that is combined with the theater with which Barrett is so familiar, being the director of the Punchdrunk company. And in what way does it differ from traditional television? It has three initial episodes interpreted by Jude Law, has three final episodes starring Naomie Harris and between one block and the other it will broadcast a live theater special to better unite the work.

In the first part, entitled Summer, Jude Law plays Sam, a man who ends up on an island off the British coast. He is tired of life and there he finds a population with their own traditions, which they are willing to preserve in any way. This stage is directed by Marc Munden, the man who contributed to the success of Utopia by directing the first episodes of the two seasons it had.

And, before airing the remaining three episodes, HBO will offer a televised theater special that will be shot live and that it has been prepared as an immersive experience. The cast is expected to appear in the play, including Jude Law. It will be titled Autumn.









In the final part, which is titled Winter, Naomie Harris (Eve Moneypenny in the James Bond) it is a mother who ends up on the same island some time later. There, too, she finds the need to survive on a hostile island. Philippa Lowthorpe (The Crown) is in charge of management.

