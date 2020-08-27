What is known about ‘The Sandman’, the Netflix adaptation of the Neil Gaiman comic?

On July 1, 2019, it was announced that Netflix had green-lit a long-awaited project for comic book fans: an adaptation of The Sandman by Neil Gaiman. It was supposed to have 11 episodes. And what is known about this series? Well, at this point he doesn’t even have the cast.

"Due to the Covid, everything (as with all television work being done in the world) has been put on pause", explained Gaiman during the DC FanDome event where DC Comics and Warner Bros explained the news about the audiovisual adaptations they have underway.















Now the search for actors for the 11 episodes of the series is resumed





They took advantage of this downtime, in fact, to improve the scripts and further refine them while they were waiting to resume production. Now the plan is to go back to find the actors to make The Sandman a reality.

For now therefore Netflix has not canceled the production due to the complications of starting the project in the middle of a pandemic, as has happened with the second seasons of

This shit gets over me and The Society

The author of the reference material has advised that he intends to be faithful to his work but also to take his licenses. For example, the story will begin in 1916 but what happens in the first issue of Sandman, which takes place in 1888, in the series will happen in the present. “This gives us tremendous freedom, it is very liberating”, explained in a statement collected by Deadline.

And because The Sandman is it a long awaited work? Because it is not a superhero play but about Morpheus, the lord of dreams and member of the pantheon of immortal beings where there are also death, desire, destiny, delirium, destruction and despair. He is a being who rethinks the consequences of his actions and if he can change after so long exercising his power in his own way.















Joseph Gordon-Levitt was about to adapt the comic in film form but abandoned the project due to creative differences.





Originally, the adaptation of The Sandman had to be a film with Joseph Gordon-Levitt as director and lead actor., but left the project due to creative differences. It was finally converted into a series and has Allan Heinberg, writer of Wonder Woman and Grey’s Anatomy, as creator and showrunner.

Neil Gaiman is also well involved in the project: he will be an executive producer. With this series in the pre-production phase, there are now three series in which he has recently worked, since he participated in Good ommens Amazon Prime Video and American Gods by Starz, both based on his novels.










