WGA’s Pension & Health Office To Close Monday To Protect Against Coronavirus

March 14, 2020
The WGA’s Pension and Health workplace will shut Monday till additional discover “with a view to shield our staff from doable Coronavirus/COVID-19 publicity,” the PWGA mentioned Friday. All staff within the Burbank places of work “will proceed to do business from home and every part however their bodily presence will proceed as at all times.”

“Pension checks will exit in a well timed method, with out interruption, and medical claims will proceed to be processed as at all times,” PWGA CEO Jim Hedges mentioned in a message to the Plan’s individuals. “Throughout this era, you may nonetheless name the Administrative Office quantity … throughout regular enterprise hours. All PWGA providers will proceed to be carried out on Individuals’ behalf, however as you may think, it’s seemingly that it’s going to take longer than traditional to get a response; this will likely be true of e mail in addition to cellphone communications.”

“If you’re making use of for a pension, we are going to make preparations to conduct the preliminary assembly by cellphone. The Plan can help you in finishing your retirement software over the cellphone and through e mail, however individuals might want to deal with their very own notarization of Pension Software-related documentation, after which mail within the accomplished software to the PWGA.

“Thanks to your consideration throughout this tough time.”

