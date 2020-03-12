WGA West Suspends Non-Essential Meetings & Events Over Coronavirus, Cancels Screenings At Writers Guild Theater; Office Remains Open

The WGA West is suspending non-essential conferences and occasions and is cancelling all screenings on the Writers Guild Theater till additional discover to stop the unfold of the coronavirus.

“Because the state of affairs regarding the world unfold of COVID-19 continues to evolve, guild management has determined to take a preemptive plan of action that we really feel is in the most effective curiosity of the membership,” guild leaders informed their members at this time.”

In an e-mail to their members at this time, guild leaders stated:

“The WGA West workplace is open and employees is dedicated to supporting the core capabilities and strategic campaigns of the guild with out interruption. Contingency plans shall be applied ought to it develop into essential to conduct operations remotely.

“The Board and Board-appointed committees (together with the Negotiating Committees and Membership & Finance are persevering with to conduct the enterprise of the Guild. The MBA Negotiating Committee will share info through e-mail in regards to the upcoming negotiations. The WGA and the AMPTP are scheduled to start bargaining on March 23rd. You may e-mail [email protected] with questions, or messages for the Negotiating Committee management. In case you have questions concerning a particular occasion or assembly, please contact [email protected] In case you have questions or considerations in regards to the well being and security of your office, contact [email protected] We are going to replace you when there are any important developments.”

The e-mail was signed “in solidarity” by WGA West president David A. Goodman, vp Marjorie David and secretary-treasurer Michele Mulroney.