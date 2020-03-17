WGA Health Plan Now Covers Online Doctor Visits To Combat Coronavirus

The WGA’s Health Plan says it should now reimburse on-line visits to docs and therapists because the business involves grips with the coronavirus pandemic.

“As a result of worry of transmitting COVID-19, many therapists and docs are insisting that they meet with their sufferers through Skype or different digital means,” the Plan instructed members right this moment. “Doing so could cut back the danger of transmitting the virus, each to affected person and physician, however till right this moment, the Health Plan didn’t reimburse on-line visits until the go to was in-network and carried out via LiveHealth Online.

“This morning, the Board of Trustees voted unanimously to briefly permit for reimbursement of physician, therapist, and different licensed supplier visits (each in-network and out-of-network) when the go to happens electronically through Skype or different related methodology, and on the identical price as an in-person go to, topic to regular Plan guidelines.”

A abstract of the change notes that “the Plan usually presents telemedicine visits solely via LiveHealth Online. Nonetheless, in gentle of the extraordinary circumstances, the Trustees have acted to briefly develop the telemedicine program in order that, efficient March 16, 2020, any workplace go to (in-network or out-of-network) that’s in any other case coated underneath the Plan and that may be carried out on-line won’t be excluded solely as a result of it’s held on-line. These workplace visits can be coated, topic to regular Plan guidelines.”