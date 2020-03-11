WGA Halts Face-to-Face Meetings As Coronavirus Outbreak Looms Over Upcoming Contract Negotiations

UPDATED with e mail to members: The WGA this morning knowledgeable its membership that the upcoming membership conferences have been “cancelled as a precaution towards COVID-19 (coronavirus),” I’ve realized.

The management of the guild had arrange eight membership conferences from February 28 -March 13 “to debate proposals and priorities for the upcoming Minimal Fundamental Settlement negotiation” — three for showrunners, three for basic members and two for screenwriters.

The three remaining ones, a basic members discussion board tonight, March 10, a showrunner one on March 12 and a screenwriter one on March 13, have now been scrapped in response to the outbreak.

“In lieu of face-to-face conferences, the negotiating committee will share details about the upcoming negotiations by way of e mail over the subsequent two weeks,” the guild informed members Tuesday. “The WGA and the AMPTP are scheduled to start bargaining on March 23, 2020,” the stated in its communication to members.” (Learn the total memo under.)

In canceling in-person conferences, the WGA follows fellow Hollywood union SAG-AFTRA, which despatched the same advisory to its members yesterday.

The event comes lower than two weeks earlier than the WGA is slated to start contract negotiations with the studios. With the coronavirus epidemic engulfing the nation, together with the remainder of the world, and its influence in Hollywood rising every single day, there was chatter that the guild may prolong its present AMPTP contract, which expires Could 1, to keep away from a possible strike amid a world well being disaster. A rep for the WGA had no remark whether or not such a risk is being thought-about. I hear {that a} potential contract extension has not been mentioned with guild members or studios.

The WGA final struck the movie and TV trade in 2007-2008 for 100 days.

WGA members confirmed unity as they overwhelmingly authorized a Sample of Calls for final month that known as for elevated minimal compensation “in all areas” and improved residuals for reuse markets. The sample additionally requires a “signatory corporations to barter solely with brokers franchised by the WGA,” which threatens to pull the businesses into the guild’s 11-month battle with the main expertise businesses over packaging and affiliate manufacturing. Guild leaders have reportedly informed showrunners that it plans to drop that demand, though it’s nonetheless posted on the WGA West’s web site. Sources describe the latest showrunner assembly, held over the weekend, as contentious.

The AMPTP just lately reached a tentative settlement on a brand new movie and TV contract with the DGA. SAG-AFTRA’s contract expires June 30.

Right here’s the WGA letter right now:

I hope this e mail finds you properly. Please be suggested that the Common Membership Assembly scheduled for tonight March 10th on the Hollywood Palladium has been cancelled to safeguard towards spreading COVID-19.

The showrunner assembly scheduled for Thursday morning March 12th on the Sheraton Common and the Screenwriter Assembly scheduled for Friday morning March 13th on the Loews Hollywood have additionally been cancelled.

In lieu of face-to-face conferences, the negotiating committee will share details about the upcoming negotiations by way of e mail over the subsequent two weeks. The WGA and the AMPTP are scheduled to start bargaining on March 23, 2020.

