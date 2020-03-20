TELEVISION

WGA And AMPTP “In Discussions” On How To Proceed As Upcoming Contract Negotiations Loom

March 20, 2020
The WGA is in discussions with administration’s AMPTP about how or whether or not to go ahead with their upcoming negotiations for a brand new movie and TV contract, that are scheduled to start on Monday amid the continuing coronavirus disaster.

“Everyone seems to be understandably anxious to understand how the COVID-19 pandemic will impression our MBA negotiations, since our present settlement expires on Could 1,” leaders of the WGA West mentioned in a message tonight to their members. “The Negotiating Committee is fastidiously contemplating our choices, retaining what’s greatest for writers each now and sooner or later entrance of thoughts, and we’re additionally in discussions with the AMPTP. Nothing is settled but, however we are going to let as quickly as there’s a particular path ahead.”

The message was signed by David A. Goodman, the guild’s president; Marjorie David, vp; Michele Mulroney, secretary-treasurer and co-chair of the Negotiating Committee; and co-chairs Shawn Ryan and Betsy Thomas.

“The WGAW employees is working remotely whereas the workplace at third and Fairfax is briefly closed,” they mentioned. “They are going to proceed to hold out all of the important features of the union, so don’t hesitate to achieve out for help.”

