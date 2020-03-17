‘Westworld’ Season 3 Premiere Ratings Down From Season 2 Debut

Sunday night time’s season 3 premiere of Emmy-winning drama sequence Westworld drew 1.7 million viewers throughout the night time (two linear performs plus digital), down from Season 2’s debut episode. Viewership although, tallied above The Outsider, Watchmen, and Succession premieres, regardless of competitors from the Democratic debate till 10 PM.

Viewers for the 9 PM telecast drew 901,000 viewers, up 24% from The Outsider‘s premiere and 13% above Watchmen, in keeping with HBO. That’s a drop from Westworld’s Season 2 premiere, which drew 2.1 million viewers at 9 PM, rising to almost 3 million with same-night replay and streaming on HBO GO/NOW factored in. Episodes of Season 2 went on to common 9.2 million viewers. Season 1 averaged 13.2 million viewers.

Digital viewing is anticipated to develop, notably given the present local weather with coronavirus shutdowns and the truth that many viewers are staying residence as a result of COVID-19. This previous weekend, each time spent and distinctive customers on the HBO NOW platform reached their highest ranges since summer season, HBO says, with preliminary information from Monday indicating continued positive aspects into this week.

Returning solid for season 3 embody Evan Rachel Wooden as Dolores, Thandie Newton as Maeve, Ed Harris because the Man in Black, Jeffrey Wright as Bernard, Tessa Thompson as Charlotte, Luke Hemsworth as Stubbs, Simon Quarterman as Lee Sizemore and Rodrigo Santoro as Hector Escaton.

New solid members this season embody Aaron Paul, Vincent Cassel, Lena Waithe, Scott Mescudi, Marshawn Lynch, John Gallagher Jr., and Michael and Tommy Flanagan.

Created for tv by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Pleasure, and primarily based on the movie written by Michael Crichton, Westworld is a darkish odyssey in regards to the daybreak of synthetic consciousness and the start of a brand new type of life on Earth.