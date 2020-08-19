‘Welcome To The Blumhouse’, a horror film series, will be released on Amazon

Next October 6 they will arrive on Amazon Prime Video ‘The Lie’, directed by Veena Sud, and ‘Black Box’, by Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr., the first two installments of the saga of eight horror titles fruit of the platform agreement with Blumhouse, which will be followed, already on the 13th, ‘Evil Eye’, of Elan Dassani y Rajeev Dassani, the ‘Nocturne’, Directed by newcomer Zu Quirke. With family and love in its most terrifying aspects as a common denominator, each film will tell a different and independent story.

“We are thrilled to release ‘Welcome To The Blumhouse,’ a provocative list of original films by diverse and emerging filmmakers whose chilling stories will delight fans of the genre and newcomers alike.”explains Julie Rapaport, co-director of the Amazon Studios film department, and Marci Wiseman and Jeremy Gold, co-chairs of Blumhouse TV.

‘The Lie’, with Joey King, Peter Sarsgaard and Mireille Enos, revolves around the parents of a girl who has killed her best friend.

‘Black Box’, starring Mamoudou Athie, Phylicia Rashad and Amanda Christine, tells the story of a man who, after losing his memory in the car accident in which his wife also died, undergoes an experimental treatment.

In ‘Evil Eye’, a mother becomes suspicious about her daughter’s boyfriend.

AND ‘Nocturne’ will take us to an art school where a student finds the notebook of a colleague who has recently died. With Sydney Sweeney, Madison Iseman and Jacques Colimon.

The study has not yet revealed more information about the other four titles that will close the series.

