We wouldn’t believe Netflix’s ‘Tiger King’ if it wasn’t a true story

More than 10% of the United States population has already seen the documentary series Tiger King in Netflix. For us to understand each other, this audience volume is unattainable for 99% of television (with lucky ones like Game of Thrones and Stranger things like 1%). Actor Rob Lowe and screenwriter Ryan Murphy are already talking about whether it makes sense to produce a series with the protagonist of The West Wing actor. The phenomenon, also, crosses borders: the readers of La Vanguardia read the news about it and the director Álex de la Iglesia already has it as a reference in his articles. And why this obsession so sudden as unexpected?









I would say that the response is fast. If a writer had written the story of Joe Exotic and had tried to sell the project to a channel or platform, managers could have given him this answer: “No one will believe this because it is not plausible”. And perhaps it is not plausible but this story is true about a tiger breeder in the United States who is serving a prison sentence for attempted murder and trafficking of cats. And it’s also true that the story includes cults, polygamy in abundance, gangsters who collect tigers and lions, suicides, and a victim who is rumored to be a murderer.

See Tiger KingAfter all, it is like entering a museum of the horrors of Donald Trump’s white trash culture in the country. They are men with mullets, others without teeth, houses decorated with feline prints, kitsch shirts, hitman tattoos and an environment that seems the fruit of decades and decades of inbreeding and DNA crossing. AND, As is often the case with grotesques like this, you stare at the screen with a certain fascination. It helps that there are men willingly going into cages with tigers and stroking lions.









It is also true that the directors of Tiger King, Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin, are so delighted with the safari they have mounted, with the audiovisual power of all these characters (in both senses of the word), that they get a little lost in the editing and the narrative. What do they really want to tell about their docuseries? It is an infallible cocktail of bastards, psychopaths, traffickers, and phonies, but the message is not clear, which essentially underpins this documentary series. Another Netflix documentary series Don’t Mess With Cats was much more powerful in this regard, never losing sight of the fact that it was a portrait of evil in a society obsessed with fame.

Carole Baskin, the most interesting character in ‘Tiger King’. (Netflix)



The proposal also accumulates lost opportunities that are hidden between both tiger print. You can not dedicate an episode to the disappearance of the husband of Carole Baskin, the most interesting character in the entire series, and that later this plot is forgotten in the final section, very decaffeinated compared to her plot. Goode and Chaklin lacked sight when planning the narrative scheme (which has to do with the shortcomings of what they wanted to tell). Nor can you introduce Doc Antle, imply that she has a sexual sect, and that this man in the end has only served to color the series without delving too deeply into its organization.









Luckily, the raw material of Tiger King It is so crazy, so infallible, with such unabashed visual ugliness, that the miniseries works and that is why it excites. And, although the directors are not especially interested in reporting this issue, perhaps its greatest virtue is to speak of the interior of a United States that can shelter inbred communities that feed on ignorance, on the philosophy of far-west and ultra liberalism with a thirst for violence that are normalized in their communities. That mentality of “that the State does not interfere in my affairs because I already solve them with my rifle” and that the series explained so well Justified.

Doc Antle could not serve only to give color with everything that is hinted at. (Netflix)











