We already know how Alex Karev leaves Grey’s Anatomy and it’s a joke

Sorry, Grey’s Anatomy. At another time in my life I might have bought the episode that aired this week. I mean the chapter that serves to justify the absence of Alex Karev after Justin Chambers left the series by surprise. But at the moment, after seeing that it is a common trend to mismanage all the marches and layoffs, and taking into account the circumstances of these in particular, my ability to buy the tender moments is limited.

There was no plausible reason in this universe for Chambers to go this way to begin with. He shot an ordinary episode and, suddenly, the following week he was no longer in Seattle because he had gone to see his mother. Nothing in his demeanor indicated that he was preparing for a change and the actor was bound by contract until the end of this season. As much as everyone has recited good words about Chambers's new stage, it is evident that his disappearance of Grey's Anatomy it has to do with new problems behind the scenes.















A farewell under these conditions would only make sense if Justin Chambers had died or committed a crime, which is not the case





Yes, he said he wanted to start a new stage. Yes, Ellen Pompeo said he was irreplaceable. And yes, the current showrunnerKrista Vernoff finds it a pleasure to write the role of Alex Karev and to see the way Chambers shaped it with her performance. But an actor doesn’t leave the filming set like someone who goes looking for tobacco and doesn’t come back. It is not normal. And it is much less normal for this march to resolve itself the way it has. Grey’s Anatomy. It would only make sense if Chambers had died or had committed a crime that made it impossible to continue working with him. (And no, he’s alive and well, with no dirty laundry chasing him and he was even seen at the Oscars).

And why do I say that there is no reason that can justify this dismissal of Karev? Of course I can’t talk about it without going into details about the episode (so be warned that there will be spoilers for the episode that Fox Life has already aired). Since Justin Chambers doesn’t seem to want to step on the set of Grey’s Anatomy nor that his life depended on it, the doctor who worked at the Seattle hospital sent letters to Jo, his wife, and friends like Meredith, Bailey and Weber.

Shonda Rhimes puts garlic at the entrance to the Grey’s Anatomy set to keep Katherine Heigl out.

Why don’t you go back to Seattle? As Jo had discovered, Alex had not come to visit his mother and, as she suspected, had left her without her noticing.. I was right. It turns out that when he had to find support for Meredith during his malpractice trial (that is, for committing a fraud with his daughter’s insurance to save a girl without resources), he contacted Izzie Stevens, his ex-wife. .

Izzie was happy on a farm in Kansas, working as a surgeon specializing in oncology, and with Alex’s two sons.. How? She had fertilized embryos from Alex and, since Alex told her to do whatever she wanted with them, she had decided to get pregnant after finally overcoming cancer. Since Alex never had a structured family (and neither did Izzie) and had always loved Izzie, he had chosen to stay there. Yes, overnight they were a happy family.

Jo (Camila Luddington) was not enough with being the daughter of a rape and being abused by her first partner, who is now left by her husband by letter.

(ABC)













The problem with all this is that the new Alex, the good person of the last seasons, would never leave Jo Wilson at the moment in which he has done it and in this way. In other words, literally months have passed since she was admitted to a psychiatric hospital after discovering that her biological mother gave her up for adoption because she was the daughter of rape and that for this reason she was even unable today to hug her. Oh, and let’s remember that Jo is that girl who had a relationship with an abuser for whom she had even changed her name and moved to another state.

And, if this reason is not enough, then we have the forms. First, we have no plausible explanation for why Chambers' abandonment. Could it be because he gave Ellen Pompeo a bad look on set? Could it be because he had asked for a raise in salary? Be that as it may, between Patrick Dempsey, Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew, we have a few "see you later, Lucas" championship and for reasons that have little to do with the story they tell us. Arizona and Kepner, as much as they sold us the bike, were not exhausted characters, especially when we have heavy maximums in the hospital medical team like the Avery, Amelia and Owen.









Who was going to tell us that Izzie and Alex would have their happy ending via letter and without any of the actors playing the characters.

But most of all I can’t buy the cuteness of seeing Karev’s son and daughter on the property in Kansas while only seeing Alex and Izzie’s limbs. You can’t sell me that it’s an immortal love story while all this is happening because you can’t see yourself in painting with Justin Chambers. And neither can you sell me a montage of past scenes as a way to dismiss Izzie Stevens properly, especially when Katherine Heigl has stated in the media that she could return to close the plot of Izzie and Shonda Rhimes has made it clear that she would rather drink a bottle of ammonia than let her enter the studios of Shondaland.

With such bad vibes behind the cameras, with so many excuses not to show Chambers and Heigl's faces, with so much more or less covert scandal, don't sell me any tenderness. This is a joke. Shonda Rhimes, Ellen Pompeo and Krista Vernoff, maybe you should spend fewer hours editing old scenes to slip us a sloppy goodbye and instead sit at a table and reflect on the inability to manage talent of your production.















Grey's Anatomy shows clear shortcomings when it comes to managing talent












