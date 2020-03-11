Watch Powerful Trailer for PBS’ American Experience The Vote, Featuring Voices of Audra McDonald, Laura Linney, More

Watch the trailer for American Experience The Vote, a model new four-hour, two-part documentary sequence that tells the story of the advertising marketing campaign waged by American women for the exact to vote, above.

Written, directed, and produced by Emmy winner Michelle Ferrari and executive-produced by Mark Samels and Susan Bellows, The Vote will premiere July 6–7 at 9 PM ET on PBS, PBS.org, and the PBS Video App.

The film charts American women’s march to the ballot discipline and illuminates the myriad social, political, and cultural obstacles that stood of their path. Narrated by Kate Burton, the documentary choices the voices of Mae Whitman as Alice Paul, Audra McDonald as Ida B. Wells, Laura Linney as Carrie Chapman Catt, and Patricia Clarkson as Harriot Stanton Blatch, a number of of the unsung warriors of the movement.

“The hard-fought advertising marketing campaign waged by American women for the exact to vote was a really transformative cultural and political movement, ensuing throughout the largest enlargement of voting rights in American historic previous,” says authorities producer Bellows. “It’s moreover a story that has usually been decreased to a single internet web page throughout the historic previous books. The Vote restores this sophisticated story to its rightful place in our historic previous, providing a rich and clear-eyed check out a movement that resonates as loads now as ever.”

“The lengths to which women wanted to go of their pursuit of the ballot will most likely come as a shock to most viewers,” offers creator, director, and producer Michelle Ferrari. “What number of people are acutely aware that suffragists had been the first People to picket the White Dwelling? That these women had been jailed, went on hunger strikes and had been force-fed by authorities? And that the methods of non-violent civil disobedience, which we usually affiliate with the Civil Rights Movement, had been employed first by women stopping for the exact to vote?”