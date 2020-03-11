Watch massive brawl erupt between people dressed as Boris Johnson and ‘Wales rugby players’

Spirits have been extreme ahead of the England v Wales Six Nations match, nevertheless they spilled over a little bit of in Swansea and even ‘Boris Johnson’ purchased involved – quite a few him.

Ahead of the Wales v England match at Twickenham, two groups of supporters clashed in a avenue inside the Brynmill house of Swansea , close to St Helen’s rugby flooring.

Nevertheless what set it apart was the two sides have been carrying uniforms; the Wales supporters as Welsh rugby avid gamers – and the English as Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The stand-off seen higher than twenty people confront each other and throw flour and completely different devices that received right here at hand, in what may be most interesting described in rugby phrases as ‘purses’.









Passer-by Shaun Put together dinner who witnessed the confrontation talked about: “Soccer followers get the unhealthy fame, nevertheless these rugby boys have been like animals.

“Carnage it was. Rugby hooligans”.

The two groups clashed open air the earlier Cricketers pub in Gorse Lane, and continued not far-off to St Helen’s Avenue.

Bins have been upended and their contents left blowing throughout the avenue.

Uplands councillor Peter Might, who lives shut by, occurred to witness the confrontation moreover.

He talked about: “I was out taking a provide when all of it cracked off.

“It was an precise confrontation, although it was very short-lived. I’d say it didn’t closing higher than a couple of minutes”.

South Wales Police have been requested to comment.