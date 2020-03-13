WarnerMedia Tells Staff To Work From Home Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

AT&T’s WarnerMedia is the most recent firm to inform staff to earn a living from home in an abundance of warning over the unfold of the coronavirus.

“Starting Monday, March 16, all WarnerMedia staff around the globe who’re in a position to work remotely are inspired to take action till additional discover,” John Stankey, president and COO of AT&T and WarnerMedia’s CEO, mentioned in a memo to workers Friday. He mentioned the corporate’s workplaces will stay open for workers who must proceed working there, or to choose up their gear or assets to work remotely.

WarnerMedia joins the listing of media and leisure firms which were taking related steps for workers to remain out of the workplace and hopefully out the trail of the spreading pandemic.

In a separate, related memo, Bob Greenblatt, chairman, WarnerMedia Leisure and Direct-To-Shopper, mentioned, “It’s a important time for our enterprise on many fronts and we now have already achieved so many spectacular outcomes collectively over the past 12 months. That’s a testomony to all of you. There’s no motive this all can’t proceed – particularly with the launch of HBO Max proper across the nook. To that finish, we’ve determined to make some elementary changes in how we work.”

Right here’s Stankey’s full memo:

Colleagues:

I wish to let you understand how a lot I admire everybody’s efforts whereas COVID-19 continues to create uncertainty.

As a world unified group, it will be important we take motion that not solely greatest takes care of our individuals and our enterprise, but additionally the communities and assets round us.

Starting Monday, March 16, all WarnerMedia staff around the globe who’re in a position to work remotely are inspired to take action till additional discover. We are going to present updates on the timeframe as we proceed to guage tendencies and developments. For these whose jobs can’t be performed remotely, enterprise leads are working intently with HR companions and managers to assist staff in these roles and can observe up instantly. Please notice that our workplaces will stay open for workers who must proceed working there, or to choose up their gear or assets to work remotely.

That is recognizably a major shift, and I’d like to focus on a number of key factors behind this crucial determination:

First, we take the well being, security and well-being of our staff, their family members, and our neighborhood, very severely. We’re dedicated to serving to restrict the unfold of the virus and threat of publicity.

We might help reduce stress on the assets and infrastructures round us by doing our half to cut back inhabitants density in our commutes and day by day actions, in efforts to assist scale back unfold of the virus.

In assist of our colleagues who must proceed working in our workplaces, we have to assist scale back inhabitants density and threat of publicity in these areas by minimizing the on-site workers.

We’ve got come a good distance within the final 12 months by way of how we work as a unified firm and I’m assured that we’re able to work in a different way to succeed by way of this distinctive problem. We should actively work with leaders and groups to develop and make use of new strategies that drive connection and progress in a dynamic atmosphere. I’ve seen us construct expertise round agility and collaboration, and I’ve little question that we are going to succeed collectively.

Bear in mind – there are steps you must take earlier than Monday to make sure you’re ready to work remotely. And there are instruments to assist us achieve this seamlessly, collaboratively and productively. It’s all accessible on the WarnerMedia ONE Distant Working Sources web page.

In fact, as is at all times the case, there will likely be occasions the place this gained’t be straightforward, however we now have a chance to come back out stronger and higher as we study new methods to dynamically navigate on this new work atmosphere.

As soon as once more, thanks for all you do.