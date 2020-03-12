Warner TV Nabs ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ In France; HBO’s ‘Patria’ Gets Debut Date; Latest Kew Media Exit; Virus Horror ‘Infection’ Gets U.S. & Other Deals — Global Briefs

France’s Warner TV has acquired NBC’s drama Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist from Lionsgate. Starring Jane Levy, the present will premiere in France on Might 19 after launching within the U.S. earlier this yr. It was created by Austin Winsberg and facilities on a San Francisco coder who begins to listen to different folks’s ideas by standard songs. “This new Lionsgate property is a very progressive concept introduced by a world-class inventive workforce. Musically adventurous, heartfelt and intriguing, the present has every little thing to entertain Warner TV followers,” stated Julien Borde, head of children and basic leisure channels at WarnerMedia France and Africa. Channel four has beforehand picked up Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist within the UK.

HBO Europe’s first Spanish unique drama Patria is to debut within the U.S. and 61 international locations throughout Europe and Latin America on Might 17. Set in Spanish Basque Nation and happening over thirty years throughout the separatist terrorism of ETA, Patria tells a narrative by the eyes of two households divided by the violent battle. It’s written by Aitor Gabilondo (El Príncipe) and directed by Felix Viscarret and Óscar Pedraza.

Toronto-based manufacturing firm Media Headquarters has exited the collapsed Kew Media Group after CEO Robert Cohen accomplished a administration buyout. Cohen will proceed to guide Media Headquarters, whereas the corporate’s government workforce, manufacturing workers and slate of tasks are unaffected. Media Headquarters is finest identified for making the Smartest Particular person franchise for CBC and was initially acquired by Kew in 2017. “This deal represents the subsequent stage for Media Headquarters and a brand new alternative for additional progress,” Cohen stated.

UK gross sales firm Jinga Movies has bought Flavio Pedota’s virus horror An infection to Darkish Sky Movies who’ve scheduled a U.S. VOD and DVD launch for April 14, 2020. The movie follows a health care provider’s seek for his son amid an outbreak of a brand new strand of the rabies virus which turns the inhabitants of Venezuela into bloodthirsty cannibals. The movie has additionally been picked up by Tema (Spain), Cinema Novo (Portugal), New Choose (Japan), MovieCloud (Taiwan) and First Wave (Vietnam). The pic has performed at Guadalajara Movie Competition, Sitges (Spain), Fantasporto (Portugal), Utopiales (France), Popcorn Frights (U.S.), Fantaspoa (Brasil), Morbido (Mexico), Raindance (UK) and Competition Of Concern in Canada the place it gained finest movie.