‘Warcraft: The Origin’, a video game battle

The peaceful kingdom of Azeroth is about to go to war to face some terrible invaders: warrior orcs who have left their destroyed world to colonize another. When a portal that connects both worlds opens, one army faces destruction, and the other faces extinction. Two heroes, one on each side, are about to collide in a confrontation that will change the destiny of their family, their town and their home. Thus begins a spectacular saga of power and sacrifice where the many faces of war are discovered and where each one fights for his own.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The flesh and blood Warcraft characters

After its good premiere with Moon (2009) and his second film, Source code (2011), Duncan Jones assumed the great responsibility of bringing to the big screen Warcraft: The Origin, a blockbuster where 160 million dollars were invested. In addition to directing, Jones participated in the writing of the script, along with Charles Leavitt, from the history of one of the most famous video games in history.

Fantasy, magic and special effects are a constant in this feature film, which was nominated for two Annie Awards and starred by Travis Fimmel, who got into the skin of Anduin Lothar, the most prominent human race character in video games from Warcraft. Among the cast members, the presence of Paula Patton, who plays the semi-killer whale Garona.

Warcraft: The Beginning. EE.UU., 2016. Fantástico. 123 min. Dir.: Duncan Jones. Int.: Travis Fimmel, Toby Kebbell, Paula Patton, Ben Foster, Dominic Cooper, Ben Schnetzer, Robert Kazinsky, Clancy Brown.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.